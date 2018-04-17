Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence

The Whirlpool stand (Pavilion 11 - Stand A11-A15-B14-B18) at EuroCucina is arranged as a living space of about 1,700m2 in which visitors are able to truly experience the products and their different uses in everyday life.

KitchenAid

The KitchenAid line-up at EuroCucina includes the new Sous Chef induction hobs, the improved 2018 multifunctional oven range as well as a XXL edition of the Combi refrigerator, that offers better preservation for culinary masterpieces, combined with the greatest storage capacity within the KitchenAid built-in range.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool will be presenting new smart appliances as part of its premium W Collection range including built-in ovens, microwaves, cooktops and hoods which all feature Internet connectivity with the 6TH SENSE Live app. Also showcased at EuroCucina will be two fridge freezers, the built-in SPACE400 and the W Collection 4 Doors that monitors and automatically optimizes its performance to preserve food for longer.

Hotpoint

Hotpoint will present new products in its 2019 Built-In Collection, a top of the range suite that offers a winning combination of flexible features, proven performance and authentic design. Rounding out its portfolio, Hotpoint will launch a 70cm built-in fridge freezer with 400L capacity, the new Active Quattro fridge freezer and a compact 45cm dishwasher.

Indesit

At EuroCucina, Indesit will showcase Aria - its complete built-in suite of coordinated cooking appliances and a new 45cm dishwasher with Push&Go. The Aria range includes a stylish built-in oven with the Turn&Cook feature, microwave, induction and gas cooktops, and elegant hoods.

For further information please visit: http://www.whirlpoolcorp-eurocucina2018.eu

Contact:

Whirlpool EMEA

Edda Laudi

edda_laudi@whirlpool.com

Alessandro Magnoni

alessandro_magnoni@whirlpool.com

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation