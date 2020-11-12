Whirlpool Brand Has Highest Ranked Front-Load Washing Machines In 2020 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction*

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has given us all an appreciation for the brands and products that consumers can depend on. If you're looking for appliances that help you knock more off your to-do list, we found the perfect laundry pair. Whirlpool brand designs innovative products that help consumers manage everyday chores with ease, while providing great value, excellent performance and reliability. These attributes have been recognized by J.D. Power, who has awarded Whirlpool brand the top-ranking scores across four categories for its front-load washing machines:

Ease of use

Performance and Reliability

Warranty

Price

The combination of these qualities has earned Whirlpool brand front-load washers the highest rank for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Laundry Appliances Satisfaction Study, now in its 16th year.

"At Whirlpool brand, we know our appliances deliver high-performance, reliable, easy to use features that are cost-effective, because we work really hard to ensure they do," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager for Whirlpool brand. "When that message is reinforced independently by J.D. Power, a trusted leader in tracking consumer preferences, it's an honor and a testament to the innovation we put behind our products." Ms. Martinez goes on to say, "Making a difference in people's lives by creating trustworthy laundry appliances is a great source of pride to us at Whirlpool brand. It's what we thrive on, and we're proud to see that our achievements are acknowledged by J.D. Power and consumers alike."

As the trusted symbol of the Voice of the Customer, the J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards ensure that the highest-performing brands and products stand out in a crowd. The 2020 Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study is based on more than 2,000 evaluations from customers who purchased laundry washers and more than 1,600 evaluations from customers who purchased laundry dryers during the past 12 months. The study was fielded from January through March 2020.

To learn more about Whirlpool's award-winning lineup of front load washing machines and to shop the latest innovations, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/laundry/front-load-washer-set.html

About Whirlpool Brand (NYSE: WHR)

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

