Whirlpool Brand Helps Families Skip a Step in Laundry Routines with Latest Innovation: The Smart Front Load Laundry Pair with Load & Go™ Dispenser

The integration of the Load & Go™ dispenser - a feature of the new Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair - means that busy families do not need to measure out and add detergent every time they do a load of laundry, allowing them to skip a step in the process. With Load & Go™, individuals only need to add detergent to the Smart Front Load Washer once and the dispenser will auto-distribute soap for up to 40 loads*. By using proprietary Precise Dispense technology, the dispenser will know the exact amount of soap to use based on the size of each load, eliminating the need to tediously measure or guess how much detergent is correct.

"We recently issued a survey that found one-third of Americans often push laundry to the bottom of their chore list1," said Nelly Martínez Garza, laundry brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "To us, it's no surprise at all. Though many individuals see laundry as an act of care they provide for their families, we know laundry remains a daunting task, which is why the Load & Go™ dispenser is such an ingenious feature. By providing a practical, smart and convenient shortcut right on our machines, this dispenser transforms the way we do laundry to help people have one less thing to remember. It may be a small change but it makes a huge difference."

In addition to the Load & Go™ dispenser, the Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair offers an array of beneficial features that help families care for one another, including**:

Smart Laundry Capabilities through the Whirlpool ® app, offers complete control of the appliance from anywhere using a smartphone or tablet, giving busy parents the flexibility to manage laundry even when away from home. Within the app, individuals can track how much time is left on a load or remotely begin a cycle if they forget to hit start before heading out the door, ensuring laundry will be washed and ready exactly when they need it. Additional features include:

® offers complete control of the appliance from anywhere using a smartphone or tablet, giving busy parents the flexibility to manage laundry even when away from home. Within the app, individuals can track how much time is left on a load or remotely begin a cycle if they forget to hit start before heading out the door, ensuring laundry will be washed and ready exactly when they need it. Additional features include: Scheduling a wash cycle , which tells the washer through the Whirlpool® app when you'll be home so it starts and ends the cycle on a person's schedule

, which tells the washer through the Whirlpool® app when you'll be home so it starts and ends the cycle on a person's schedule

The Laundry Task Manager , which helps individuals delegate laundry tasks amongst family members, such as transferring a load or hanging laundry once done, directly within the app

, which helps individuals delegate laundry tasks amongst family members, such as transferring a load or hanging laundry once done, directly within the app

The Stain Guide quickly identifies how to treat stains, such as spaghetti sauce or grass, to lessen the amount of time researching pretreating clothing and doing laundry.

quickly identifies how to treat stains, such as spaghetti sauce or grass, to lessen the amount of time researching pretreating clothing and doing laundry. Latest in Voice Control Technology provides hands-free control of the appliance from anywhere in the house through an Amazon Alexa-enabled device and coming soon, the Google Assistant**. With voice control technology, individuals can start the machine and instruct their appliance to wash their current load on a specific setting – such as permanent press or brights – without lifting a finger.

provides hands-free control of the appliance from anywhere in the house through an Amazon Alexa-enabled device and coming soon, the Google Assistant**. With voice control technology, individuals can start the machine and instruct their appliance to wash their current load on a specific setting – such as permanent press or brights – without lifting a finger. Intuitive Touch Screens will stay one step ahead of busy parents by guiding individuals to the correct washer and dryer presets based on the settings their family uses most, saving time and ensuring laundry is washed correctly. Families can also pre-program up to 35 personalized cycles to keep regularly used settings easily accessible on the device, such as customized presets that treat dirty soccer uniforms, delicate baby clothing or bulky comforters that require specific washing needs on a consistent basis.

The Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Washer is available starting at $1,499. The Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Dryer is available starting at $1,499 for electric models and $1,599 for gas models. To purchase or for more information on Load & Go™ dispenser and Whirlpool brand's care-centric product innovations, visit Whirlpool.com/loadandgo .

1 Ketchum Analytics, on behalf of Whirlpool Brand, conducted an online survey fielded by YouGov. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1243 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th-20th February 2019. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

* Model WFW9620H. Based on an 8-lb load of laundry. Load & Go™ dispenser capacity varies by model.

** Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App required for connected features. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect . Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities. Voice control availability may vary by region. Select stains only.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

