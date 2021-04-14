Whirlpool Brand Unveils Industry-First Innovation Top Load Washer With 2 In 1 Removable Agitator

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Laundry Day, Whirlpool brand is announcing the launch of its brand new Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator . The industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator enables consumers to customize any load of laundry to care for their clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out.

"Here at Whirlpool brand, we strive to make the acts of cooking, cleaning and washing easier for families so they can get back to what really matters," said Nelly Martinez, senior manager, Whirlpool brand. "With two ways to wash, our new Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is twice the washer you have at home, providing more opportunity to get your laundry chores done easily."

Agitators can take on tough loads, without being tough on clothes. With the agitator, multiple wash motions gently move clothes up, down and side to side throughout the cycle. When more space is needed, easily remove the agitator to create an impeller washer that will allow for more room in the washer basket for bulkier articles. Impeller wash action cleans by rubbing the fabrics against each other, while the design of the impeller's surface helps drive clothes from the outer rim to the center. Both washing methods deliver a thorough clean and are gentle on clothes. Consumers can learn more about the difference between agitator and impeller on Whirlpool's Appliance IQ blog .

Beyond the removable agitator, the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator offers the following features for an enhanced laundry experience:

Whirlpool® Load & Go™ Dispenser – Skip adding detergent to every load, for up to 20 loads 1 .

– Skip adding detergent to every load, for up to 20 loads . Pretreat Station Plus – Soak, scrub and wash all in one spot with the built-in, dual temperature faucet and pretreat brush for quick, easy access to tools that help consumers get it all done at once.

– Soak, scrub and wash all in one spot with the built-in, dual temperature faucet and pretreat brush for quick, easy access to tools that help consumers get it all done at once. Smart Features – Streamline laundry routines by connecting the washer to the Whirlpool mobile app 2 .

– Streamline laundry routines by connecting the washer to the Whirlpool mobile app . Intuitive Controls – The washer recommends the right cycle combinations and allows consumers to customize up to 36 of their own to get the right type of fabric care for the specific load of laundry.

– The washer recommends the right cycle combinations and allows consumers to customize up to 36 of their own to get the right type of fabric care for the specific load of laundry. Sanitize Cycle with Oxi – Eliminate 99.9% of common household bacteria by mixing detergent with an oxi additive while using the Sanitize Cycle with Oxi on the washer3.

The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is available exclusively at Lowe's .

1Based on an 8-lb. Load.

2Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at www.whirlpool.com/connect .

3Bacteria tested were K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that allow you to customize the way you wash and offer the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

