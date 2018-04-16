Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation approved a $0.05 increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to $1.15 per share from $1.10 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2018.

"We are increasing our dividend for the sixth consecutive year, a clear example of our commitment to returning strong levels of cash to shareholders," said Marc Bitzer, chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "We remain confident in our plans for long-term value creation, and will continue to execute our balanced approach to capital allocation."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Whirlpool Corporation Additional Information

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding long-term value creation and cash return to shareholders. Actual events or results may differ materially from those statements as a result a many factors, including the company's ability to execute on its long-term plans. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors."

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We intend to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

