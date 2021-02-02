Whirlpool Corporation to Virtually Feature Purposeful Appliance Innovations at IBSx 2021

Whirlpool Corporation will showcase its latest appliance innovations at the International Builders' Show on Feb. 9-12. Tweet this

"There has been a significant shift in life at home in 2020, with people spending more time in their homes, and demanding more from them," said Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our builders can always count on us to keep up with changing consumer needs, and provide quality appliances that fit the visions of their customers."

On the home page of the company's virtual booth, attendees can expect to see products that reflect the latest industry and design trends. A few of the new, featured products at IBSx include:

Whirlpool ® Fingerprint Resistant Quiet Dishwasher with 3rd Rack & Large Capacity: With people spending more time at home, they're asking more from their appliances – especially their dishwashers. With fingerprint resistant options and Whirlpool's largest capacity third level rack on select models 1 , consumers can load more and run less. Load bowls and mugs in the 3 rd Rack to free up space below, and fit tall items in this dishwasher with adjustable rack. And with our quietest dishwasher at 41 dBA, consumers can keep the conversation going while dishes get clean.

Whirlpool ® Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator: Storage space in the kitchen is top-of-mind for many consumers, and the Whirlpool ® Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator can provide the right size and organization options to meet a family's changing storage needs. It offers flexible organization spaces to cut down on clutter, making it easy to store and find everything from gallons of milk in one of the four gallon bins to frozen meals and snacks.

KitchenAid ® Smart Oven+ 30" Combination Oven: KitchenAid ® introduces the first-ever collection of oven-powered grill, baking stone and steamer attachments. Each attachment fits interchangeably into a provided heating element and base pan that connect onto the back of the oven cavity. As cooks expect today from a premium wall oven, it also supports a full complement of smart capabilities as well as baking, broiling and Even-Heat™ True Convection.

Maytag® Smart Front Load Washer with Extra Power: Keeping loads of clothes clean is made easier for consumers with this heavy duty washing machine that delivers the Most Powerful Cleaning in the industry driven by the Heavy Duty cycle with Extra Power button2. The Extra Power button boosts stain-fighting performance on any wash cycle with a dual-temperature wash. Consumers can monitor and control the appliance when they're away from home with smart washing machine features, helping them stay in control and efficiently manage laundry from anywhere.3

In addition to being showcased in a virtual booth, Whirlpool Corporation appliances can also be found in three Professional Builder Show Village Homes:

The Thoughtful Home , centered around reducing stress and promoting good health, contains an array of innovative products. JennAir ® appliances that are as high performing as they are luxurious, and beautifully designed Whirlpool ® appliances that help make household tasks simpler can be found in this home, alongside other products.

T he Healthy/Clean Home promotes a healthy lifestyle through comfort, convenience, and timeless design. Whirlpool ® appliances, among others, can be found throughout this home, offering appliance solutions that can help improve life at home.

The New New Home is designed for first-time move-up buyers looking for flexibility, privacy, health and safety. Thoughtfully designed KitchenAid® appliances can be seen throughout this home, providing culinary-centered solutions that help create and deliver exceptional results.

Explore these homes via a digital tour guide or check them out on your own. Whirlpool Corporation's virtual booth can be accessed during IBSx through March 31, 2021.

For more information about the company's presence at IBSx and events taking place on the virtual platform, visit www.whirlpoolpro.com/ibsx-2021. For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com., or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

