Whistle Express Car Wash Acquires Three More Washes from Two Brands, Adds to Growing Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistle Express, one of the leading brands in the rapidly consolidating car care industry, has acquired three more independently owned and operated car washes – two from Detrick's Car Wash and one from Splash Car Wash – that will become part of the fast-growing Whistle Express family.

The two Detrick's locations are both in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, adding to Whistle's coastal offerings and increasing exposure in the popular tourist destination. The Splash location is in Raleigh, North Carolina, doubling its footprint in that popular and growing market. The company will invest in converting the three washes to Whistle Express locations by mid-March, including upgraded wash technology and new signage.

"Both Raleigh and Myrtle Beach are bustling markets, allowing us to reach key customers in densely populated areas with even more room for growth on the horizon," said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. "We're excited to reopen the tunnels as Whistle Express locations, offering our industry-leading technology, seamless experience and that clean-car feeling to busy, on-the-go drivers in both cities."

Known for offering customers a consistent, elevated car wash experience and tremendous value through its Unlimited Car Wash membership program, Whistle Express continues to add a variety of smaller, locally owned brands to its powerful portfolio. With these additions, the brand will have over 120 locations nationwide.

Each Whistle Express wash is designed to clean, shine and protect vehicles by offering a quick service experience that's a cut above the rest. Leveraging the latest and most effective tunnel equipment, Whistle Express gets a car squeaky clean in under three minutes and provides customers with free high-powered vacuums, air nozzles, spray cleaners and clean microfiber towels to ensure each auto sparkles inside and out.

Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments – like Rain-X rain repellent for windshields or Armor All protectants and sealants – to extend the life of their car wash and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements. Whistle Express is also good for our planet – its innovative technology reclaims up to 85 percent of water used during a wash, using an average of 91 percent less water than a standard at-home wash.

The car wash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation as investors see opportunities to take what has historically been a fragmented business comprised of thousands of independent operators and offer customers a more consistent, elevated experience. Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th-largest car wash operator in America, with plans to more than double its size in the next couple years.

The three new Whistle Express locations are:

Detrick's Car Wash locations at 2780 Church St., Conway, SC (Opened 2021) and 2261 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC (Opened 2010)

(Opened 2021) and 2261 Dick Pond Road, (Opened 2010) Splash Car Wash's location at 8012 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh, NC (Opened 2017)

About Whistle Express

With more than 120 locations and counting, Whistle Express leverages technology and innovation to deliver a premium experience that saves customers time, money—and their car's paint job. Customers can take advantage of the brand's Unlimited Wash Club Membership Program, plus free supplies and amenities including microfiber towels, vacuums and mat cleaning stations, to save money while getting their cars squeaky clean. Last year, the Charlotte-based company received a majority investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. to fuel its accelerated growth plan. For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.

