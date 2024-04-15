Whistle Express Car Wash Expands Ohio Presence with Acquisition of Rainforest Car Wash Locations

Five new locations to join the fast-growing car wash chain, offering customers elevated experience and value

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistle Express, a leading brand in the rapidly consolidating car care industry, is more than doubling its portfolio in the Cleveland-Akron market with the acquisition and rebranding of five Rainforest Car Wash locations.

The five new locations, strategically situated across the Cleveland-Akron area and surrounding neighborhoods, will not only enhance accessibility but also elevate the standards of service and value. The washes, each offering a seamless experience, advanced cleaning technology, competitive pricing and a clean car guarantee, will be located at:

2888 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights

5133 Pearl Road in Cleveland

1505 Traveler's Point in Avon

3365 Center Road in Brunswick

2696 Medina Road in Medina

The company will convert the washes to Whistle Express later this year, investing in upgraded wash technology and new signage, and will host grand opening events to celebrate. Once the washes are officially open, customers can easily enjoy Whistle's services by downloading the Whistle Express app.

The car wash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation as investors see opportunities to take what has historically been a fragmented business comprised of thousands of independent operators and offer customers a more consistent, elevated experience. Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th-largest car wash operator in America, with plans to more than double its size in the next couple of years.

"We're excited to partner with the established and beloved Rainforest brand to bring Whistle Express to the vibrant city of Cleveland and its surrounding neighborhoods," said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. "As we forge ahead in the car care industry, we're setting new standards and redefining what it means to deliver an exceptional wash experience, but our goal is simple – to deliver unparalleled service and an unforgettable experience to every customer who trusts us with their car care needs."

In addition to competitive membership pricing, Cleveland-area drivers can expect easy-to-use technology and menu boards, along with free self-vacuum stations, floor mat-cleaning machines, towels and sprays, all of which deliver a seamless wash experience resulting in a spectacular clean.

All Whistle Express locations use state-of-the-art technology that reclaims 85 percent of the water used in a wash and uses 91 percent less water when compared with a home wash. Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments – like Rain-X® rain repellent for windshields or Armor All® protectants and sealants – to extend the life of their car's exterior and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements.

About Whistle Express

With more than 120 locations and counting, Whistle Express leverages technology and innovation to deliver a premium experience that saves customers time, money – and their car's paint job. Customers can take advantage of the brand's Unlimited Wash Club Membership Program, plus free supplies and amenities including microfiber towels, vacuums and mat-cleaning stations, to save money while getting their cars squeaky clean. Last year, the Charlotte-based company received a majority investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. to fuel its accelerated growth plan. For more information, visit www.whistleexpresscarwash.com.

