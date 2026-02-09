White Cap Completes Strategic Combination with Colony Hardware

Grows with 60+ Locations across Eastern and Central U.S.

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has completed its acquisition of Colony Hardware ("Colony") effective February 6, 2026.

Colony is a regional distributor of tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, and tool repairs and rentals, serving residential, commercial and industrial contractors with more than 60 locations spanning 20 states in the Eastern and Central United States.

"Today marks an important milestone for White Cap and Colony Hardware as we officially come together to bring our customers more products, more services, and more convenient locations – while maintaining the same dedication to the exceptional service that both teams are known for," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "White Cap and Colony share a commitment to knowledgeable, customer‑centered solutions and long‑term partnerships, and I'm confident that this combination positions us to serve our customers better than ever."

"As we grow together across the Eastern and Central U.S., we're excited for what this means for our customers," said Page Naftel, Chief Commercial Officer of White Cap. "We're confident that Colony's nimble, same‑day delivery and knowledgeable sales team – combined with White Cap's value‑added services and technical solutions – will bring even greater convenience, capability and value to those we serve."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 550 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC