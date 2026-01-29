White Cap and Colony Hardware to Come Together in Strategic Combination

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has signed an agreement to acquire Colony Hardware ("Colony"), a regional U.S. distributor of tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, and tool repairs and rentals serving residential, commercial and industrial contractors.

Colony is headquartered in Orange, Conn., and operates locations across the Central and Eastern United States supported by more than 1,100 associates.

"White Cap and Colony Hardware share a culture built on service and long‑term relationships," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "Once the transaction is closed, we will offer customers an even stronger suite of products, value‑added services and technical solutions, with more convenient access across an expanded network of locations. With the combination of our businesses, we will be able to provide even better service to our customers."

"Joining White Cap is a natural step for Colony due to our mutual focus on how we serve our customers – putting the customer first through teamwork," said Larry Stoddard, CEO of Colony Hardware. "Once combined, we will pair Colony's delivery and distribution capabilities with White Cap's complementary footprint and technical capabilities to provide even more convenience and value for our customers. Our associates will benefit from greater resources and new career paths, and we will remain committed to the longstanding relationships we've built with customers."

This transaction is expected to close shortly, subject to various customary closing conditions.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 500 branches across North America with more than 11,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Colony Hardware

Colony Hardware is a leading direct-to-jobsite distributor of construction materials and jobsite supplies serving construction firms and specialty contractors across a variety of end markets. Colony provides a comprehensive portfolio of products including power tools, safety, personal protective equipment, fasteners and more from industry leading brands and suppliers. The company is headquartered in Orange, CT and has 60+ branches across the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-South and Florida. For more information visit https://www.colonyhardware.com.

