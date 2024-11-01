White Cap Completes Acquisition of Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc., a geosynthetics and erosion control distributor based in Anaheim, CA, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Triumph Geo-Synthetics is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

