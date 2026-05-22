White Cap Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing the company's continued commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace where associates can grow and thrive.

This certification is based entirely on direct feedback from White Cap associates through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey. In April, thousands of associates shared their perspectives on trust, fairness, respect in the workplace, benefits, professional development, and more at White Cap through this confidential survey.

This year, 79% of surveyed associates said White Cap is a great place to work – 24 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning this certification for the fourth year in a row is a powerful reflection of the trust our associates place in White Cap," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "When we put safety first, treat one another with respect and work together as One Team, we create an environment where our associates feel supported and proud of the work they do every day."

Survey results highlight the strength of White Cap's culture:

95% believe White Cap is a safe place to work

92%+ say people are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender

91% say they are able to take time off work when they need to

81% have a positive view of their individual contribution to the company

"By listening to honest feedback and taking action, we're building a culture grounded in trust, inclusion and opportunity," said Betsy Malkin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our associates' commitment and engagement are what make White Cap a great place to work where people can build meaningful, long-term careers."

White Cap's ongoing recognition by Great Place to Work underscores the company's mission to be an employer of choice in the construction supply industry. The company encourages those interested in joining our people-first culture to learn more here.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop for professional contractors, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety gear. The company supports specialized supply needs across non-residential, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. White Cap operates approximately 550 branches across North America with more than 12,000 associates serving nearly 200,000 customers about.whitecap.com

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a globally recognized benchmark for identifying outstanding workplace cultures. Based entirely on validated employee feedback, the certification measures how consistently employees experience trust, fairness, and engagement. Over 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply each year.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC