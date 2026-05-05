White Cap Expands Southwest Operations with Acquisition of Concrete Systems, Inc. Business

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired the business of Concrete Systems, Inc., a distributor of concrete accessories and rental formwork. Its locations include Concrete Systems in Albuquerque, N.M. and El Paso Concrete Systems in El Paso, Texas.

Concrete Systems, Inc. is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches, and value-added services.

"Concrete Systems, Inc. holds a long-standing, trusted reputation in the Southwest and meaningfully strengthens our ability to serve customers across White Cap's West Region," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "Their deep market expertise, strong customer relationships and commitment to service align closely with our values. I am excited to welcome this dedicated and talented team to the White Cap family."

"Exceptional customer service has been at the heart of our business since 1968 and White Cap's shared commitment to service and trusted relationships is what made this partnership so compelling," said Mark High and Steve High, Co-Owners of Concrete Systems, Inc. "Becoming part of White Cap offers new opportunities to grow, enhance the support we provide our customers, and invest in our associates, and we're excited to begin this next chapter together."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 550 branches across North America with more than 12,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC