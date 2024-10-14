White Cap Expands Operations with Acquisition of ERSCO Construction Supply

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired ERSCO Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete accessory products and paving supplies serving non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets in Michigan.

ERSCO Construction Supply is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"ERSCO's team has immense industry expertise and broad product offerings that complement our existing portfolio exceptionally well," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "Their footprint and customer relationships will allow us to further accelerate our growth in the Michigan market."

"We take pride in consistently providing reliable products and support to help our customers' projects succeed," said Josh Pasikowski, President of ERSCO Construction Supply. "I am excited for ERSCO to start a new chapter with White Cap, who not only shares this mindset but also provides an array of new and exciting resources and future growth opportunities for our people."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC