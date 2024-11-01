White Cap Expands Operations with Acquisition of Valley Supply, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Valley Supply, Inc., a distributor of concrete accessories, fabricated rebar, chemicals and safety products based in Mechanicsburg, PA, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Valley Supply, Inc. is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to welcome Valley Supply to the White Cap team," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "This acquisition is another step in our growth strategy, enhancing our product offerings and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast, positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers."

"We have a dynamic, experienced team that has built decades' worth of customer relationships that will benefit greatly from the many products and services offered by White Cap," said Harvey Sipe, Jr., President and Co-Owner of Valley Supply. "Our dedication to serving customers with excellence aligns well with White Cap's mission, and I am certain that we will make a strong team together."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

