White Cap Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap"), a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, today released its second annual Sustainability Report, titled "Building Trust through Our Commitments."

This 2022 Sustainability Report highlights White Cap's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program initiatives, progress made in key ESG areas over the past year, and its goals to further itself as an ESG industry leader.

White Cap views ESG as an extension of its company values and a framework to help track progress toward its commitments to the following:

  • Responsible Construction
  • Operational Integrity
  • Our People and Communities
  • Governance and Security

"Innovation and creativity are powerful tools in overcoming the vast environmental and social challenges we face as an industry and society," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "We are proud of the progress we have made on our commitments and the integration of ESG into our company culture and many aspects of our operations."

The White Cap Sustainability Report shares the business's ESG scope, which focuses on internal operations and product offerings that mitigate environmental impacts, as well as creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for all.

To read the Sustainability Report and learn more about White Cap's ESG Program, visit https://about.whitecap.com/our-commitments.

About White Cap

White Cap serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

