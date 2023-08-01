White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire RENO Hardware and Supply

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap"), a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RENO Hardware and Supply, Inc., a distributor of construction supplies serving commercial, multi-family and residential contractors throughout Southern California.

Upon the completion of the transaction, RENO Hardware and Supply's three locations in Riverside, Burbank, and Signal Hill, California will become part of the White Cap suite of brands in its Southwest region.

"We look forward to adding more talented associates to our team in Southern California, where White Cap got its start nearly five decades ago," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "The RENO Hardware and Supply team's expertise and wide selection of products will allow us to serve our customers with even more exceptional service in both the residential and non-residential markets."

"We are proud to join the White Cap family and their suite of brands," said Michael Wootten, owner of RENO Hardware and Supply. "Together we will create synergies that benefit all of our customers, our team members and the Southern California construction industry."

For more than 50 years, RENO Hardware and Supply has carried a vast, high-quality inventory of tools, hardware and supplies for projects ranging from the smallest remodel to multi-story buildings to large commercial developments, serving customers across all of Southern California.

About White Cap 

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White, and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 470 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

