White Castle® and USA Luge to Kick Off Nationwide Search for Next Generation of Olympians

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle® and USA Luge, the nation's two foremost slider experts, will kick off the annual search for the next generation of USA Luge team members and Olympians in Columbus, Ohio, with the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search. America's first fast-food hamburger chain enters its second year as the official partner of USA Luge and title sponsor of the off-season recruitment program.

Looking to build upon USA Luge's success in Pyeongchang, the 'Slider Search' is an annual off-season recruitment program that will make its way across the country this summer. The series of clinics is open to boys and girls ages nine through 13, and will provide an introduction to luging using wheeled sleds and coaching from National and Olympic team athletes. Top participants from the nationwide tour will be considered for the USA Luge Junior Development team.

"As a family-owned business since 1921, White Castle continues to innovate to create the perfect lineup of sliders for our loyal Cravers," said Lynn Blashford, vice president of marketing at White Castle. "We've taken those efforts even further by partnering with USA Luge in identifying the next generation of sliders to hopefully earn their way to many more Olympic medals in the future."

The summer and fall tour will kick off on May 12-13 in White Castle's home course of Columbus, Ohio, before traveling around the nation to find sliders in Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Burlington, Boise, San Francisco, Long Island and Salt Lake City. The tour will also make its way to Lake Placid, hometown of USA Luge.

Registration is required and can be completed online at http://www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search. The sessions are free and everyone in attendance will receive an exclusive White Castle USA Luge Slider Search T-Shirt.

At each series stop, participants are taught the basics of riding a luge sled at controlled speeds, including positioning, steering and stopping. Once these skills are developed, athletes take several runs down a paved luge course on wheel-equipped luge sleds and test skills through a battery of fitness tests.

Those who show promise in the summer program are invited to Lake Placid, NY; Park City, UT; or Muskegon, MI, to try luge on ice at a USA Luge sanctioned training site. The top young athletes from this group are selected for the next year's development team.

"The White Castle Slider Search is critical to finding luge athletes to represent the United States who will someday go for the gold," said Gordy Sheer, director of marketing and sponsorships for USA Luge, and 1998 Olympic silver medalist. "A morning or afternoon of trying something fun and new could be the first step down a path to glory."

Over the years, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search has traveled over 220,000 miles and introduced the sport of luge to more than 20,000 eager young athletes. Recently, White Castle completed a three-month search for the boldest Craver looking to experience what it's like to train like a USA Luge athlete at the USA Luge Fantasy Camp in Lake Placid, NY.

"I'll never forget the incredible experience of competing and learning with the nation's top athletes and coaches," said Cheryl Holsapfel, winner of White Castle's Be A Slider™ contest. "The coaches and athletes were so helpful and I even received a swag bag of White Castle gear. This was most definitely a bucket list trip."

For more information about White Castle, visit whitecastle.com. For details about USA Luge, the Slider Search program, or to register for a clinic, visit http://www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search.

About White Castle

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, serving The Original Slider®, made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef. Today White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states. The pioneering original slider, Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other tasty food options. White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants and bakeries as well as three frozen food processing plants. The retail division markets White Castle's famous fare in grocery, club stores, convenience stores, vending operations and concessions across the United States and in a growing number of international locations, including military base exchanges around the world.

Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app. Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information on White Castle visit whitecastle.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-and-usa-luge-to-kick-off-nationwide-search-for-next-generation-of-olympians-300645308.html

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

