White Castle® Announces Dr Pepper Ring Thing Giveaway, Kicks Off Summertime Chicken Ring Savings

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is ringing in the chicken savings all summer long with new value offerings including 12 Chicken Rings for $2.99 and 20 Chicken Rings for just $5.49, available for a limited time. In tribute to the iconic ring, White Castle is launching the Dr Pepper Ring Thing Giveaway, offering Cravers the chance to win a $5,000 diamond ring, limited edition Chicken Ring Earrings and 1,000 additional prizes with a purchase of any size Chicken Ring and soft drink through August 31, 2019.

*Starting June 27, 2019, any customer who purchases Chicken Rings and a soft drink of any size can enter the Dr Pepper Ring Thing Giveaway by just taking a picture of their receipt and uploading it to www.ringthinggiveaway.com. Each customer's first valid entry will earn him or her a free small fry and a chance to win over a thousand prizes, including:

Grand Prize – $5,000 halo-style diamond ring

halo-style diamond ring First Place Prizes (100) – Pair of limited edition Chicken Ring Earrings

Second Place Prizes (200) – Coupon Redeemable for a Crave Case of 30 Original Sliders

Third Place Prizes (400) – Coupon Redeemable for a sack of 10 Original Sliders

Fourth Place Prizes (400) – Limited edition Chicken Ring Pop Socket

"Although we've been known as America's slider provider for more than 98 years, our Original Chicken Rings have rung up a significant following with their crispy, dippable flavor," said Jamie Richardson, White Castle's vice president. "We recognize it's time to treat these Chicken Ring lovers by offering a chance at more than a thousand prizes with a simple picture of their receipt, as well as shareable summertime savings."

In a world of unshapely nuggets, White Castle's Original Chicken Rings are made with all white meat chicken and breaded to perfection. Cravers have their choice of dipping sauces including BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or zesty zing. The chain's bold new value deals include 12 Chicken Rings for just $2.99 ($3.99 in New York and New Jersey castles), and for those who are craving more, 20 Chicken Rings for $5.49 ($5.89 in New York and New Jersey castles).

"The ring is the thing at White Castle this summer, so don't forget to put some rings on it while stocking up on White Castle's variety of go-to sliders."

For a limited time, customers ordering online or through the mobile app can share their Crave with 10 Original Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries for the special price of $12.99, with no promotion code required. The online offer is perfect for sharing and summer road trips. Visit White Castle's website for details and availability.

White Castle is also accepting entries for its annual Cravers Hall of Fame class all summer long. The boldest and most passionate Cravers are encouraged to submit original stories about their memorable moments with White Castle. Winners join hundreds of Hall of Famers from across the country including celebrity Cravers such as Kal Penn and John Cho of Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, rock icon Alice Cooper and award-winning fashion designer Telfar Clemens. Entries for the 2019 class will be accepted through September 30, 2019 and can be submitted at whitecastle.com/CHOF.

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com.

*Dr Pepper Ring Thing Giveaway abbreviated rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 8/31/19. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit ringthinggiveaway.com. Sponsor Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc., 5301 Legacy Drive Plano, TX 75024.

