White Castle Announces Last Call for Entries for the "Cravers Hall of Fame" Class of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling fans of White Castle! The family-owned business that sells its famous Sliders in restaurants and retail outlets is accepting nominations for the 2021 class of its Cravers Hall of Fame.

White Castle has posted a call for entries on its website, looking for heartfelt stories that will earn a small, elite group of its most loyal fans, affectionately known as Cravers, a coveted spot in the hallowed halls of the Cravers Hall of Fame. Entries are due Sept. 30.

White Castle is looking for the next class of its Cravers Hall of Fame! Tweet this White Castle's Cravers Hall of Fame honors the brand's most loyal and zealous fans.

"For more than 100 years, we have been fortunate to have the most devoted customers in the business," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "Each year, we look forward to this very moment when we get to celebrate all of their unique stories and enshrine a select few into the Cravers Hall of Fame."

White Castle created the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001 as an exclusive, honorary club to recognize its most dedicated fans who have a special connection with White Castle. In the 20 years since then, only 262 people have been inducted, reflecting the prestige associated with the honor.

Each year, White Castle receives several hundred entries that show just how far some people will go to satisfy their crave. Some of the stories are funny, some are poignant and some are remarkable, but all of them are very personal, genuine testaments to the ways in which White Castle has touched their lives and created lasting memories. All entries are judged on brand loyalty, creative presentation, originality and magnitude of the crave.

White Castle always treats it Cravers Hall of Fame inductees like royalty, bestowing all due honors including commemorative plaques, permanent memorialization on the company website and more. In addition to the 262 Craver Hall of Famers, notable inductees include TV host Adam Richman, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss, rock 'n' roll icon Alice Cooper, comic pioneer Stan Lee, award-winning fashion designer Telfar Clemens, and the stars of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Kal Penn and John Cho.

Cravers can apply for the Hall of Fame on the White Castle website. Entries received after the Sept. 30 deadline will be considered for the 2022 class.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

