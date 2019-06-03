White Castle® Announces New National Partnerships to Bring Frozen Sliders to Cravers Everywhere

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, began offering its same tasty sliders in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in 1987. The family-owned business today announced two new national partnerships with Alliance Sales and Marketing and Burdette Beckmann, which will serve as White Castle's brokers of record in the grocery and convenience channels and in the vending channel, respectively. The new partnerships will help White Castle continue to fuel the growth of its popular retail offerings.

White Castle has continued to see unprecedented growth over the company's 98 years in business. Over the past four years, the family-owned business' retail products have outpaced the growth of the frozen snacks and appetizers category by four times. The strategic shift to Alliance Sales and Marketing and Burdette Beckmann will allow the company to invest more heavily in its distribution strategy to sustain, and grow, that pace.

"White Castle has seen significant organic growth since our 2x2 inch sliders first launched in retail, but we haven't changed our sales structure in 25 years," said Tiffany Carreker, vice president of retail sales at White Castle. "These new partnerships reflect a future-forward approach and will allow us to better serve our retail partners and ultimately the consumer."

Alliance Sales and Marketing is a nationwide food broker that grows grocery brands by tailoring its strategy to each brand's unique story. The company will serve as White Castle's new broker of record in the grocery and convenience channels effective May 31, 2019.

"We're very excited to partner with a premier brand and category leader like White Castle," said Scott Anderson, CEO at Alliance Sales and Marketing. "We look forward to getting started with this new partnership and to growing distribution across the country through new partnerships and opportunities."

Burdette Beckmann, Inc., established in 1955, is a sales agency focused on representing snack and confectionary manufacturers through unique channels. The company will serve as White Castle's new broker of record in the vending channel effective June 3, 2019.

"White Castle is a brand that's been pioneering the hamburger industry for nearly 100 years," said Robert Taylor, president of Burdette Beckmann. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the family-owned business and to create memorable moments for customers when they are on the go and need a convenient, but substantial snack."

White Castle's retail offerings include the Original Slider®, Cheese Sliders, Jalapeno Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Turkey and Smoked Cheddar Sliders, Veggie Sliders and Black Bean Sliders.

