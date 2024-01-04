White Castle Announces the Return of the Love Castle, an Unforgettable Valentine's Day Dinner Experience

News provided by

White Castle

04 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

America's beloved fast-food burger chain continues its 33-year tradition with in-Castle dining, exclusive merchandise and a new "Love Clutch Collection" meal to share.

Reservations open Jan. 5; guests are encouraged to book soon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day, but few are as special and memorable as spending the holiday at White Castle. The fast-food pioneer will again be hosting its annual Valentine's Day Dinner — a beloved tradition that started in 1991 — on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Reservations will be accepted at more than 300 participating Castles beginning tomorrow at OpenTable.com.

Continue Reading
People love to celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle, which transforms its restaurants into fine dining establishments complete with tablecloths, festive decor, hostess seating and table side service.
People love to celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle, which transforms its restaurants into fine dining establishments complete with tablecloths, festive decor, hostess seating and table side service.

Valentine's Day is a one-of-a-kind event at White Castle. On this day, participating White Castle restaurants become "Love Castles," transforming their dining rooms into fine dining establishments. Guests are treated to hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor befitting the holiday of love. Couples, friends and families are all welcome. Each year, tens of thousands of people celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle.

"Celebrating Valentine's Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine's Day another one to savor."

Cravers can find their closest participating Castle by visiting OpenTable.com and searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle.

The "Love Clutch Collection" shareable meal available on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about sharing the love, and White Castle is making that easy to do with its new Love Clutch Collection. This limited-edition packaging, available Feb. 9 through 18, includes 10 Cheesy Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries. So, whether celebrating at home or in a Castle, it's easy to share the goodness of White Castle with friends, family and other loved ones.

"Nothing says 'I love you' like the Love Clutch Collection," Richardson said. "It's a recipe for unforgettable moments with people you hold close."

Cravers will fall head over heels with White Castle's Valentine's Day merch

Forget the chocolate and roses. This Valentine's Day, say "I love you" with something truly unique: exclusive White Castle-branded merchandise with a Valentine's Day theme. The collection features the following items, all available on White Castle's House of Crave, an online store featuring a wide assortment of White Castle-branded items. 

  • Love Castle Robe: The almost-too-magical-to-touch magenta robe featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation on Valentine's Day and every other day of the year.
  • Love Castle Sunglasses: These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.
  • White Castle T-shirts in two different designs: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve.

CraverNation® loyalty program has deals for Valentine's Day and more

White Castle's CraverNation® loyalty program app is easy to download and free to join! Members can check the app for special Valentine's Day deals. New members get a free Original Slider Combo meal. And now, CraverNation® offers delivery right in the app with a low flat fee, giving customers the best value on their orders any day of the year.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

SOURCE White Castle

Also from this source

Sonoma, Calif., Chef Wins White Castle's Slider Showdown Recipe Contest

Sonoma, Calif., Chef Wins White Castle's Slider Showdown Recipe Contest

Yoshiharu Sogi, a chef from Sonoma, Calif., is the winner of White Castle's "2023 Slider Showdown" recipe contest. His winning creation, a...
White Castle Opens Second Arizona Restaurant

White Castle Opens Second Arizona Restaurant

White Castle, the iconic fast-food chain known for its Slider hamburgers, celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant in Tempe, Ariz., with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.