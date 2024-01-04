White Castle Announces the Return of the Love Castle, an Unforgettable Valentine's Day Dinner Experience

America's beloved fast-food burger chain continues its 33-year tradition with in-Castle dining, exclusive merchandise and a new "Love Clutch Collection" meal to share.

Reservations open Jan. 5; guests are encouraged to book soon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day, but few are as special and memorable as spending the holiday at White Castle. The fast-food pioneer will again be hosting its annual Valentine's Day Dinner — a beloved tradition that started in 1991 — on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Reservations will be accepted at more than 300 participating Castles beginning tomorrow at OpenTable.com.

White Castle turns into Love Castle on Valentine's Day. Post this People love to celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle, which transforms its restaurants into fine dining establishments complete with tablecloths, festive decor, hostess seating and table side service.

Valentine's Day is a one-of-a-kind event at White Castle. On this day, participating White Castle restaurants become "Love Castles," transforming their dining rooms into fine dining establishments. Guests are treated to hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor befitting the holiday of love. Couples, friends and families are all welcome. Each year, tens of thousands of people celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle.

"Celebrating Valentine's Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine's Day another one to savor."

Cravers can find their closest participating Castle by visiting OpenTable.com and searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle.

The "Love Clutch Collection" shareable meal available on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about sharing the love, and White Castle is making that easy to do with its new Love Clutch Collection. This limited-edition packaging, available Feb. 9 through 18, includes 10 Cheesy Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries. So, whether celebrating at home or in a Castle, it's easy to share the goodness of White Castle with friends, family and other loved ones.

"Nothing says 'I love you' like the Love Clutch Collection," Richardson said. "It's a recipe for unforgettable moments with people you hold close."

Cravers will fall head over heels with White Castle's Valentine's Day merch

Forget the chocolate and roses. This Valentine's Day, say "I love you" with something truly unique: exclusive White Castle-branded merchandise with a Valentine's Day theme. The collection features the following items, all available on White Castle's House of Crave, an online store featuring a wide assortment of White Castle-branded items.

Love Castle Robe: The almost-too-magical-to-touch magenta robe featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation on Valentine's Day and every other day of the year.

Love Castle Sunglasses: These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.

White Castle T-shirts in two different designs: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve.

CraverNation® loyalty program has deals for Valentine's Day and more

White Castle's CraverNation® loyalty program app is easy to download and free to join! Members can check the app for special Valentine's Day deals. New members get a free Original Slider Combo meal. And now, CraverNation® offers delivery right in the app with a low flat fee, giving customers the best value on their orders any day of the year.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle