White Castle® Brings Back Seafood Favorites - Seafood Crab Cake Sliders and Shrimp Nibblers® - For Limited Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news from White Castle! Now through April 4, the fast-food hamburger chain, most famous for its 100% USDA beef Sliders, is offering unique seafood options that its Cravers can't get anywhere else – Shrimp Nibblers® and Seafood Crab Cake Sliders! These fan favorites were added to the menu just in time for Lent.

White Castle Brings Back Two Seafood Craver Favorites – Seafood Crab Cake Sliders and Shrimp Nibblers® – Through April 4

The Seafood Crab Cake Slider features a slider-sized seafood crab cake topped with creamy creole sauce on White Castle's signature bun. Last offered in 2019, it's available in all markets and sold individually or as part of a combo meal. The Shrimp Nibblers are oh-so-very nibbly bite-sized butterfly shrimp coated with crispy golden goodness. Available in all markets except Scottsdale, they're sold in small, medium and sack sizes.

"Our Cravers are hooked on these seafood delights, and that's not a fish tale," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "They truly love our seafood options."

The limited-time-only Seafood Crab Cake Slider and Shrimp Nibblers round out White Castle's seafood line-up, which includes the traditional Panko Fish Slider and the ever-popular Fish Nibblers®, both made with Wild Alaska Pollock and coated with a savory breading, as well as the light and crispy Clam Strips (in select regions).

In addition to these succulent seafood offerings, White Castle will be reeling in customers with another limited-time offer – the "Mix 6 for $6" Slider variety deal (in all regions except Cincinnati). Catering to their own taste preferences, Cravers can mix and match six Sliders from four delicious options: the Seafood Crab Cake Slider, the Panko Fish Slider, the Bacon Cheese Slider and the Chicken Ring Slider.

"The Mix 6 for $6 deal offers great variety and great value for both seafood and non-seafood lovers alike," Richardson said. "We love giving our customers what they crave at prices they love."

Craver Nation members can get even more bang for their buck using the 20% discount offer, available only to them, on all in-app orders through April 4. Anyone can join Craver Nation simply by signing up through the White Castle app.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

