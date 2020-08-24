White Castle® Celebrates Educators - Teachers and All School Staff - with Special Discount Offer in Restaurants and Retail Aisles

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 99 years, has honored our nation's healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery store and food retail employees, and other frontline workers during the pandemic with special offers and discounts. Today, America's first fast-food hamburger chain continues the celebration of essential workers including our communities' teachers, principals, administrators and other school and daycare employees with offers in restaurants and frozen food aisles nationwide.

White Castle, a family-owned business for 99 years, has honored our nation’s healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery store and food retail employees, and other frontline workers during the pandemic with special offers and discounts. Today, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain continues the celebration of essential workers including our communities’ teachers, principals, administrators and other school and daycare employees with offers in restaurants and frozen food aisles. White Castle, a family-owned business for 99 years, has honored our nation’s healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery store and food retail employees, and other frontline workers during the pandemic with special offers and discounts. Today, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain continues the celebration of essential workers including our communities’ teachers, principals, administrators and other school and daycare employees with offers in restaurants and frozen food aisles.

Any school or daycare employee can show their employee ID or other credentials while visiting any White Castle restaurant from Aug. 24 through Sept. 24 and get a 20% discount on their order. For those residing outside of the restaurant footprint, or simply looking to stock up for at-home cravings, a coupon is available at whitecastle.com for 75¢ off any four- or six-count Slider package in the frozen food aisle of grocery, convenience and club stores where White Castle Sliders are sold.

"We have celebrated so many of our country's essential workers since the start of the pandemic, and with back to school upon us, it's time to celebrate and acknowledge our heroes in education," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We hope that this expression of thanks can put a smile on their faces and make it a little easier to savor a nourishing meal morning, noon or night."

The special discount comes on the heels of other offers and activities to support people who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health crisis. Between mid-March and mid-July, White Castle gave away more than $1 million worth of free meals and delivered more than 12,700 complimentary Sliders to healthcare workers and first responders in the 14 markets where it has restaurants. In addition, it provided significant discounts to all frontline workers and gave over 3,300 Sliders to grocery store and other retail food workers.

"These heroes are working so hard and making real sacrifices in our communities every day," Richardson said. "From the White Castle family, it brings us immense pride to shine a light on the great work that educators and supporting teams do for our children and their futures."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger."

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

