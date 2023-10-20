White Castle Celebrates Veterans Day by Giving Complimentary Combo Meal to Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members

White Castle

20 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

Special offer for past and present military members available on Saturday, Nov. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle®, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged-goods company, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Saturday, Nov. 11.

White Castle has a special Slider box available only on Veterans Day. The fast-food icon will be offering complimentary combo meals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.
"This is our way of showing our respect and gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We hope this complimentary meal shows them how much we care. This special offer is a small but genuine way of letting them know we appreciate their service and sacrifice."

This Veterans Day, White Castle will serve its Sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging. The front of the Slider box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo. The side of the box features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.

Veterans and active-duty members of the military are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive their complimentary meal. No purchase is necessary, but they will be asked to show a military ID. 

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

