White Castle delivers comfort and value as the fan favorite Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers return to the menu for a limited time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food restaurant and pioneer of the Slider, is bringing value to comfort food faves this winter. Sloppy Joe Sliders and the popular Mac & Cheese Nibblers are back for a limited time! And this go around, the Sloppy Joe, the Smoky Joe, and the Spicy Joe Sliders are the centerpiece of appetizing value and combo meals.

Value was a foundational principle when Billy Ingram founded White Castle in 1921, and it remains that way as 2025 approaches. Now through Feb. 16, or while supplies last, customers can enjoy the $5 Sloppy Joe Combo meal. Choose any two Sloppy Joe Sliders, with a small fry and small soft drink for a delectable price of just $5 plus tax.

Members of Craver Nation® Rewards, the free-to-join loyalty program that brings high-value perks, points and rewards for members, are being offered an exclusive free $5 Sloppy Joe Combo Upgrade. The upgrade includes a small Mac & Cheese Nibblers (instead of a small fry) and a medium soft drink (instead of a small soft drink).

"It's comfort food season and White Castle is leading the way to deliver value and variety with three delicious versions of Sloppy Joe Sliders," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're cranking up the dials on craveability, flavor and savings in a season our customers won't soon forget."

The seasonal Sloppy Joe Sliders – here for a good time, but not for a long time - feature a unique flavor profile (and slider size!) that can only be found at White Castle. Lean ground beef blended with savory onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor nestled between two perfectly steamed buns. The Smoky Joe Slider includes all the greatness found in the Sloppy Joe Slider but topped with smoky cheddar cheese and onion crisps. The Spicy Joe Slider turns up the heat with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

For those in the mood to flex (whether it's muscles or money) look no further than the White Castle Joe Six Pack. Choose any combination of six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, or Spicy Joe Sliders for just $6.99!

The Mac & Cheese Nibblers are crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside presented in a fun triangle shape. The culinary team loves these for the delicious, creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni coated with a craveable crispy batter. Customers are sure to love them too! The Mac and Cheese Nibblers are available to purchase in three sizes.

The White Castle Coca-Cola Freestyle machines are getting some new flavors just in time for the holiday season. Now through December 31, the following Holiday Mixes are available at all White Castle Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines:

Coca-Cola Tropical: tropical flavored Coca-Cola

tropical flavored Coca-Cola Sprite Pineapple: lemon-lime and pineapple flavored soda

lemon-lime and pineapple flavored soda Sprite Cherry Pineapple Punch: lemon-lime and cherry pineapple flavored soda

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

