White Castle Expanding in Arizona with New Goodyear Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 is shaping to be a good year for Cravers in Arizona demanding even more White Castle. The iconic family-owned brand, the first fast food hamburger chain in America, plans to open a third Arizona restaurant – in Goodyear!

The new 3,220-square-foot Castle will be located at 1420 North Bullard Ave., near the intersection of McDowell Road just north of I-10 in Goodyear. The new location will create 50 jobs. The groundbreaking in Goodyear will take place in the coming months.

"The response of Cravers everywhere in the Valley of the Sun has been amazing through our first two openings in Arizona," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "White Castle has always prioritized hot and tasty affordable food, and we can't wait to create more memories with this Castle in Goodyear."

The Goodyear Castle will feature 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats, and a double drive-thru. State-of-the-art technology will include digital interior menu boards and the new AI-assisted menu board in the drive-thru. The AI drive-thru technology at White Castle is called "Julia," named for Julia Joyce, a beloved host at White Castle in the 1930's.

White Castle's first location in Scottsdale at 9310 East Via de Ventura opened in October 2019. The second Castle location in Arizona, at 8735 South Jewel Street in Tempe, opened on November 28, 2023, and included a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by a Tempe-area couple who met at a White Castle 72 years ago.

Like the Scottsdale and Tempe locations, the Goodyear Castle will feature the full White Castle menu of hot and tasty customizable sliders and a variety of delicious sides to satisfy White Castle fans' cravings, morning, noon and during the gorgeous Arizona nights.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

