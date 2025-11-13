White Castle Sliders: The Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Stuffing

Slider-based stuffing recipes have become a national holiday favorite

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is offering the perfect solution for home cooks. whether veterans, novices or anyone in between, who are looking for creative, budget-friendly ways to make Thanksgiving feel special: White Castle stuffing recipes made from Sliders. This craveable twist on tradition from the family-owned fast-food pioneer delivers big flavor and big value, proving that festive feasts don't have to break the bank.

White Castle stuffing recipes are a craveable twist on an American tradition delivering big flavor and big value. Post this White Castle's savory stuffing recipe has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people.

Since first introducing the Original Slider Stuffing recipe in 1991, White Castle has inspired generations of Cravers to turn a sack of Sliders into the star of their Thanksgiving spread. Whether made with fresh Sliders from the drive-thru or frozen Sliders from the grocery aisle, these recipes deliver the same great flavor White Castle fans know and love, plus a dash of nostalgia and a heaping helping of value.

"White Castle has been part of Thanksgiving celebrations for more than three decades," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "In a time when every dollar matters, our Slider stuffing recipes prove that you can have a memorable, delicious meal that's fun to make and easy on the wallet. It's a way to celebrate tradition and creativity at the same time."

Stuffing the Savings

In recognition of National Stuffing Day, White Castle is offering $2 off a Sack of 10 Sliders at participating Castles on November 21. The coupon will be available at whitecastle.com.

Here is a list of White Castle's four delicious stuffing recipes. All of them can be found on White Castle's website.

Original Slider Stuffing — This is the classic recipe that started it all and set a new standard on how Thanksgiving Day stuffing should be prepared. The recipe was first introduced in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders.





Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing — As its name implies, this variation, introduced in 2021, uses White Castle's spicy Jalapeño Cheese Slider as the main ingredient. The recipe also includes pieces of crispy bacon, diced jalapeño peppers, celery, cilantro, cumin and shredded pepper jack cheese, all coming together to create a one-of-a-kind flavor.





As its name implies, this variation, introduced in 2021, uses White Castle's spicy Jalapeño Cheese Slider as the main ingredient. The recipe also includes pieces of crispy bacon, diced jalapeño peppers, celery, cilantro, cumin and shredded pepper jack cheese, all coming together to create a one-of-a-kind flavor. Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing — This flavorful blend of southwestern ingredients, also introduced in 2021, takes the heat to the next level by adding extra jalapeño and poblano peppers while still highlighting the traditional stuffing flavors people know and love.





This flavorful blend of southwestern ingredients, also introduced in 2021, takes the heat to the next level by adding extra jalapeño and poblano peppers while still highlighting the traditional stuffing flavors people know and love. Slider Stuffin' Muffins — These bite-sized pieces of pure deliciousness joined the stuffing lineup in 2022. They're packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders — and baked in muffin tins to create individual-size servings.

White Castle Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a White Castle restaurant or a local retail or grocery store) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle