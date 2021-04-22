White Castle Invites All to Celebrate Their Vaccines with Complimentary Dessert-on-a-Stick

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle invites everyone who has had a COVID-19 vaccine to stop by their local Castle for a complimentary dessert-on-a-stick. Between April 22 and May 31, the family-owned fast-food hamburger chain will be giving away the desserts as a way to celebrate customer vaccinations and the promise of brighter days ahead.

"From the start of the pandemic, we've shared the message that there is 'unity in community,'" said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "We're thankful the vaccines are now widely available to all citizens 16 and over so that every adult can do their part to help our country return to all that we love and Crave."

White Castle offers four versions of its delicious dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, as of earlier this month, the brand-new Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick in honor of the company's 100th birthday this year. They're available to customers who share proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. No other purchase is necessary.

"This 'vax for snacks' effort is just another way to support our communities as we make our way through this pandemic," Richardson said. "Our desire is for all of our friends, neighbors and Cravers near and far to enjoy good health. For those getting vaccinated we are here to celebrate with you!"

This dessert-on-a-stick offer is the latest of several initiatives that White Castle has undertaken the past year to support people during the pandemic. Last spring, White Castle gave away $1 million worth of free combo meals to EMTs, paramedics, nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals who were risking their own health and safety to ensure the rest of us were taken care of. Throughout the summer, White Castle delivered more than 15,000 free Sliders to hospital, grocery store and retail food workers. They also gave a 20% discount to grocery store and retail food workers — the frontline heroes who were feeding America's communities — as well as EMTs, first responders and healthcare workers. And although "back to school" didn't look like normal in 2020, White Castle gave teachers and school employees a 20% discount from late August to late September as a token of appreciation for their commitment to our students.

In addition to giving away food and offering discounts, White Castle also hosted two fundraisers for restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic. A virtual dance party on National Slider Day in May and a reading of "Twas the Night Before Cravemus" by actor Richard Dreyfuss in December helped White Castle raise $35,000 for the National Restaurant Association's "Restaurant Employee Relief Fund" and "Change is on the Menu" campaign.

