White Castle is Dishing Out New Super Discounts and Special Offers to Heat up Winter Doldrums

News provided by

White Castle

08 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website, social media or Craver Nation loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The calendar may still say it's winter but White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is dropping tasty deals and offers like it's hot! White Castle emphasizes quality and value this February and March, from under the sea, to a freebie on our birthday and Big Game Sunday discounts.

Continue Reading
White Castle is offering a Free Dessert On A Stick on its Birthday, March 10.
White Castle is offering a Free Dessert On A Stick on its Birthday, March 10.

The best way to access deals is through the free Craver Nation app from White Castle. New members receive a free Original Slider combo just for signing up! Orders placed in the app can be scheduled for pick-up at the Castle or convenient delivery to your home or work.

"The winter weather can make it hard to even think about going outside to get food, but now our Cravers don't have to, as our Craver Nation app gives them fingertip access to our delicious meals and big-value deals," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "No matter if it's our filling breakfast menu, our appetizing seafood offerings, or a late-night run of Cheese Sliders, it has never been this easy to satisfy your cravings for White Castle."

Below are the offers and deals scheduled for February and March.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion

Offer

Dates

Big Game
Weekend

$4 off any Crave Case of 30 sliders (Online
orders use code CRAVECASE at checkout)

Feb. 9 - 11

White Castle
Birthday

Free Dessert On A Stick (no purchase
necessary)

March 10

St. Patrick's Day
weekend

Buy 2 Cheese Sliders get 2 Free (limit 2
free)

March 15– 17

March Basketball

$3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders (Online
orders use code SLIDERS at checkout)

March 17 – April 8

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type

Offer

Dates

Mobile

$1 off any size Clam Strips (Except AZ, FL)

Feb. 5 – March 31

Mobile

$1 Sack of Fries with Cheesy 10 Sack
Purchase

Feb. 5 – March 31

Mobile

Late Night 9pm – 3am: $2 6pc Chicken
Ring

Feb. 1 – 29

At Castle

$1 off any size Shrimp Nibblers (Except FL,
Tempe)

Feb. 5 – March 31

At Castle

Breakfast 5am – 10am: BOGO Free
Breakfast Sliders

Feb. 1 – 29

At Castle

$1 5pc Cheese Stick with purchase of any
combo

Feb. 1 – 29

At Castle

Friday's Only: $5 2 Panko Fish Slider Meal
($5.50 NY/NJ/AZ/FL)

Feb. 11 – March 31

White Castle is dishing out the deals. There are many great occasions upcoming and White Castle can be a part of the celebration, so be sure to take advantage of the great savings on your cravings. 

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.  

SOURCE White Castle

Also from this source

Shrimply Divine! Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers Are Back at White Castle!

Shrimply Divine! Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers Are Back at White Castle!

The White Castle Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers are back! Hook, line and sink your teeth into the always anticipated, never around long ...
White Castle Inducts 11 Loyal Cravers and, for the First Time Ever, One Extraordinary Craver Community Into Its Cravers Hall of Fame

White Castle Inducts 11 Loyal Cravers and, for the First Time Ever, One Extraordinary Craver Community Into Its Cravers Hall of Fame

There's a new group of royalty inside White Castle's walls. On Wednesday, the beloved fast-food pioneer and popular consumer-packaged goods business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.