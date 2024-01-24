White Castle is Taking Orders for Its "Love Kit," an All-New At-Home Valentine's Day Experience

Available for shipment to all 50 states, the Love Kit includes Sliders, a scented candle and "Craventines" cards to recreate the White Castle dining experience at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has transformed its restaurants on Valentine's Day into Love Castles with special décor, hostess seating and tableside service. Each year, tens of thousands of Cravers join their partners, friends and family for this special evening. But what about those unable to secure a reservation or drive to one of the 300-plus participating Castles?

White Castle has been offering its one-of-a-kind Sliders in retail stores in all 50 states for nearly four decades, offering consumers from coast to coast a tasty and convenient option when they want to enjoy restaurant–quality food at home.

For the first time ever, White Castle Sliders are also available in a special Valentine's Day-themed meal kit that brings the tastes, smells and experience of eating in a White Castle right to Cravers' doorsteps, turning their homes into their very own Love Castles.

Introducing the White Castle Love Kit

The all-new White Castle Love Kit includes everything needed to deliver that one-of-a-kind flavor of 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions topped with a perfect pickle, all cradled by a fluffy, delicious bun made in White Castle's own bakery.

"The demand for in-Castle reservations on Valentine's Day has started to exceed our capacity," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The new Love Kit is perfect for Cravers near and far to make memorable moments at their very own Love Castles! And it's a great reminder that no matter where you live, you can satisfy your cravings with either a memorable moment like the Love Kit delivered to your door or a visit to wherever you buy groceries."

A perfect gift to share with loved ones, each kit includes 12 Sliders — four Original Sliders®, four Classic Cheese Sliders and four Jalapeño Cheese Sliders — with preparation instructions developed by White Castle's food experts to recreate the signature steamed taste of Sliders purchased in a White Castle restaurant. The kit also includes dill pickles to top the Sliders to taste, 12 Valentine's Day-themed Slider boxes (just like they are served in the Castle), a White Castle scented candle and a collection of exclusive "Craventine" cards to share.

The White Castle Love Kit is limited in supply, so Cravers are encouraged to act fast. Orders can be placed on the brand's online store, HouseOfCrave.com. Priced at $49 (with nationwide shipping included), the kits will be delivered on or before Feb. 12. Give the gift of the Crave this Valentine's Day.

Elevate your evening with exclusive Valentine's Day merchandise

Cravers can take their celebrations to new heights with exclusive White Castle-branded merchandise with a Valentine's Day theme. The collection features four items as well as the Love Kit, all available on White Castle's House of Crave, an online store featuring a wide assortment of White Castle-branded items.

Love Castle Robe: The almost too-magical-to-touch magenta garment featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation 365 days a year.

Love Castle Sunglasses: These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.

White Castle T-shirts in two different designs: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve.

In-Castle reservations are still available

For 33 years, White Castle has transformed their restaurants into true fine-dining "Love Castles," complete with hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor befitting the holiday of love. Tens of thousands of Cravers are expected to continue the tradition this year when White Castle hosts this one-of-a-kind dining experience from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Reservations are still available but are going fast! Cravers interested in taking partners, friends or family to the Castle for Valentine's Day can visit OpenTable.com and search for reservations on Feb. 14 at "White Castle."

Special offers are on the menu for Valentine's Day through CraverNation®

White Castle's CraverNation® loyalty program app is easy to download and free to join! Members can check the app for special Valentine's Day deals. New members who sign up get a free Original Slider Combo meal. And now, CraverNation® offers delivery right in the app with a low flat fee, giving customers the best value on their orders any day of the year.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

