White Castle names Anthony Joseph new president

Joseph is the first non-family member to step into the president role

of the 104-year-old fast-food chain and CPG company

Joseph assumes role held by Lisa Ingram, who remains CEO and board chair

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the pioneer of The Original Slider® and renowned restaurant and CPG brand, announced today that Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel Anthony Joseph has been named the company's president. The appointment marks the first time a non-family member holds this position in the company's history.

Joseph, who has been with White Castle since 2016, has led the company's legal, risk management, organizational development, technology and corporate relations functions. He will now oversee White Castle's retail and manufacturing divisions as well.

"Anthony's keen intellect, insight and devotion to the people of White Castle is evident in everything he does," said White Castle Chief Executive Officer Lisa Ingram, a fourth-generation family member. "His leadership of our strategic planning process and great ability to build highly successful teams will serve us well as he takes on the additional responsibilities as president. I'm thankful for his guidance, which I'll continue to rely on as I focus on my role as our CEO and chair of the board."

The leadership change signals White Castle's commitment to continued growth and its vision to "Feed the Souls of Craver Generations Everywhere" while also marking a significant shift in the family-owned enterprise. While Ingram passes along the role of president to Joseph, she will remain at the helm of the company as CEO and board chair.

"It's an honor to be named president of White Castle," Joseph said. "We're a 104-year-old family-owned business with our best adventures and achievements still ahead of us. It's humbling to be part of an enterprise devoted to making such a positive difference for our customers, our communities and our teams. I look forward to building on all our past success as we embrace our many opportunities for continued growth."

The iconic brand founded in 1921 has marked several growth milestones in the past few years. In 2021, it celebrated its 100th birthday and has since opened new destination restaurants in the Phoenix and Orlando areas. Also in 2021, White Castle sold its 6 billionth retail Slider and — to keep up with growing demand for frozen Sliders — broke ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its plant in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton. Today the 150,000 square-foot facility, known as "The House That Bill Built" in honor of former president and CEO Bill Ingram, supplies packaged Sliders to retailers in all 50 states.

Prior to joining White Castle, Joseph spent over 15 years at food and beverage company Concessions International, serving as general counsel and later president. He has served on boards for the National Restaurant Association and Columbus State Community College and is an active board member of the Ohio History Connection and Grassroot Soccer.

A former member of the Peace Corps, Joseph graduated from Yale University and received his law degree from Columbia Law School. He's a father of two college-aged children and a lifelong fan of Liverpool FC who, above all else, enjoys spending time with his wife, Leslie.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS™ loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle