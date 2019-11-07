White Castle® Offers Warm Comfort Foods Just In Time For Chilly Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's not much better than warm, delicious comfort food on chilly fall days and cold winter nights. White Castle is ready to satisfy that craving with the return of three deal-icious menu items – Sloppy Joe Sliders, Mac & Cheese Nibblers and Corn Dog Nibblers – all certain to make mealtime more convenient, more affordable and more comforting!

The Sloppy Joe Slider is the classic, traditional Sloppy Joe, only slider-sized – and only 99¢! It's made with lean ground beef mixed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, blended with a sweet, tangy sauce, and topped with smoked cheddar cheese. The hot and tasty Corn Dog Nibblers are made with 100% tender, juicy chicken wrapped in a sweet honey corn bread. The Mac & Cheese Nibblers are made with delicious cheddar cheese and macaroni coated with a crave-able cheddar batter, so they're creamy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

"We're heading into that time of year when people crave comfort foods," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When it's cold or dark outside, it just feels good to eat food with family and friends that makes you feel warm and cozy."

That's why White Castle likes to bring back fan favorites like the Sloppy Joe Slider, Mac & Cheese Nibblers and Corn Dog Nibblers during the colder fall and winter months.

White Castle is also bringing back a special offer that recognizes and honors the service of veterans and current members of the military. On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, all retired and active-duty military personnel will receive their choice of a free Breakfast Combo or a Castle Combo (#1 – #6). Breakfast is served all day.





White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options. In 2019, Thrillist named White Castle's Impossible™ Slider the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

