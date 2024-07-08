White Castle partners with Lionsgate to celebrate the release of "Borderlands®," in theaters August 9

White Castle will offer limited-edition, specially designed retail and restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers eagerly awaiting Lionsgate's highly anticipated motion picture adaptation of Borderlands, one of the most popular videogame franchises in the world, are going to need provisions — and White Castle, the Crave icon and inventor of The Original Slider®, has them covered.

In anticipation of the film's theatrical release on Aug. 9, White Castle is offering limited-edition retail and restaurant packaging that features fan-favorite Borderlands characters. The special Borderlands-themed designs can be found on six-count packs of White Castle 100% beef Sliders (Original, Classic Cheese, and Jalapeño Cheese) in grocery stores across the U.S. as well as on the Crave Clutch and large soft drink cups in White Castle restaurants.

The movie-themed packaging includes unique QR codes that will allow anyone with a smartphone to enjoy seven different augmented reality (AR) experiences that bring Claptrap, a robot with attitude to spare, from planet Pandora featured in Borderlands right here to Earth. The packaging and AR options promise to bring fans of both White Castle and Borderlands an unforgettable experience.

This is White Castle's largest-ever partnership for a film release.

"Just when you think there wasn't any room to improve Sliders, this collaboration with Borderlands is upping the ante by allowing Cravers across the country to bring this awesome franchise directly into Castles as well as into their own kitchens and dining rooms," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Sliders are a great option to enjoy while you're gaming with friends at home, pre-gaming before heading to see Borderlands, or recapping the movie when it's over. We're all about summertime fun, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Lionsgate and this big, fun summer movie."

The award-winning Borderlands franchise, which has been lauded by critics and over the years, has built a passionate global fan base. Set in the frontier of a sci-fi universe, Borderlands is best known for Gearbox's blending of irreverent humor and characters with a unique art style, and co-operative four-player, genre-bending, loot-grabbing gameplay.

White Castle, which has encouraged customers to "follow your crave" for more than a century, is a long-time favorite of gamers because Sliders are delicious, easy to hold while gaming, and shareable with friends.

How the Immersive Augmented Reality Experience Works

To commemorate this epic collaboration, White Castle is offering seven exclusive AR experiences, allowing Borderlands fans to immerse themselves in the Borderlands universe. Customers can activate one of the AR experiences by using their smartphones to scan a QR code, which can be found on specially designed Borderlands packaging for the following items:

Six-count packs of retail White Castle Sliders:

Original

Classic Cheese

Jalapeño Cheese

Restaurant Sliders and beverages:

The Crave Clutch (20 Sliders)

Three different large soft drink cups

The movie Borderlands® and all related characters and elements are copyrights and trademarks of Lionsgate. Borderlands and the Borderlands logo are registered trademarks of Gearbox. All rights reserved.

About BORDERLANDS

Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands. Directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie and a screen story by Eli Roth, based on the Video Game Borderlands created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, Borderlands is produced by Ari Arad, p.g.a., Avi Arad, and Erik Feig.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

About Lionsgate:

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations and the STARZ premium global subscription platform, bringing a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a more than 20,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Lionsgate Studios:

Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate Studios' bold and entrepreneurial culture.

