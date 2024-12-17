White Castle spreads holiday cheer with freebies for those who come dressed in a festive costume

White Castle is offering other special deals all winter long that are available through its website or Craver Nation Rewards customer loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle will help make spirits bright by offering a special deal to customers who visit in costume between Dec. 21 and 24.

During those three days, anyone wearing a Santa hat will receive a small soft drink or small coffee at no charge. For those more spirited customers donning a full Santa Claus suit or other festive holiday costume, White Castle will provide three free Original Sliders. (There is a limit of one free offer per customer per day.)

"Tis the season to provide cheer, goodwill and memorable moments to all, and White Castle believes it's always better to give than to receive," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Santa's helpers have enough on their plates this season, so we want to put something on their plates that will provide sustenance to nourish them for the full day's work that's just around the corner."

If you want to put out Sliders for Santa this year, stop by a Castle or visit your grocer's freezer aisle. White Castle is also gifting Craver Nation Rewards members with a stocking stuffer. The popular "$5 Crave and Save" meal deals are being extended through Dec. 31. The "Crave and Save" meal deals offer a choice of two Cheese Sliders or two Chicken Ring Sliders, plus a three-piece Chicken Rings, small fry and small soft drink for only $5 plus tax, exclusively through Craver Nation Rewards in the White Castle app.

In addition to these special holiday deals, White Castle is firing up hot discounts and specials throughout the 2024-25 winter season, including on Call a Friend Day, National Cheese Lovers Day and Groundhog Day, all of the way into the eve of spring.

"2025 brings a new year of savings and cravings at White Castle, with quality food at a great value," said Richardson. "Eating meals should be all about creating memories, not stress. The winter deals and offers are designed to both deliver value and generate memorable moments around the breakfast, lunch and dinner tables."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in December, January, February and March.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date The longest night of

the year BOGO free individual Combo Meal (limit 1) Dec. 21 Day after Christmas $5 off a Crave Case

Use Code: CRAVE Dec. 26 Call a Friend Day BOGO free individual Combo Meal (limit 1) Dec. 28 National Cheese

Lovers Day $1 off any size Cheese Sticks Jan. 20 Groundhog Day BOGO free any small nibbler including Mac

& Cheese Nibblers (limit 1) Feb. 2 Mardi Gras Free Dessert on a Stick

Use Code: TREATME March 4 White Castle's

birthday Get a $25 gift card for $19.21 March 7 – 10 St. Patrick's Day $2 off any 10 Sack of Sliders

Use Code: 10SACK March 14 – 17

Offers for Craver Nation Rewards Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates At Castle $3.50 Double Cheese Slider and 6-piece

Chicken Ring Through Dec. 31 At Castle $1 3-piece Cheese Stick Jan. 1 – 31 At Castle BOGO French Toast Sliders (limit 1) Jan. 2 – April 20

(or while supplies last) At Castle $5 Sloppy Joe Meal upgrade: Any two

Sloppy Joe Sliders, small Mac & Cheese

Nibblers, medium soft drink Through Feb. 16 At Castle BOGO Breakfast Sliders (limit 1) Feb. 1 – 28 At Castle $1 off any size Shrimp Nibblers Feb. 17 – April 20 Mobile 20-piece Chicken Ring Deal (price varies by

Castle, see app for details) Through Dec. 31 Mobile $5 off any shareable meal Jan. 2 – 31 Mobile $3 off Crave Clutch Feb. 1 – 28 Mobile/in-app

delivery 20% off mobile or delivery order Feb. 9

