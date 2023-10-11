White Castle to Launch the First of 13 Spooky Halloween Deals on Friday the 13th

These ghoul-icious deals are so good they just might scare you!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Halloween season, White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, will be offering 13 spooktacular deals throughout the month of October.

On Friday the 13th, White Castle will introduce the first of 13 spooktacular deals available throughout the Halloween season. The first one is sack of 13 Cheese Sliders for the price of 10!
Hold on to your broomsticks, as these deals include deep discounts, buy-one-get-one-free offers and even some free menu items (hint: one of the items is crinkle cut and delicious). There are offers ghoul-ore on Sliders, chicken rings, soft drinks, combo meals and more! The deals even include some free menu items. Some deals will disappear after just one day, but most will be available for a few days.

The first eerie-sistible deal — a sack of 13 Cheese Sliders for the price of 10 — will be available on Friday the 13th. This and all of the other deals to come will be announced on White Castle's social media and can be redeemed through the Craver Nation on White Castle's app.

"If you think you can find better deals than these Halloween offers, that's just witchful thinking," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our 13 creepy craves are really pumpkin to talk about. You'll want to goblin' them up!"

Check out White Castle's social media between October 13 and 31 to find the deal of the day — and then eat, drink and be scary with White Castle!

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

