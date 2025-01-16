White Castle's popular "Love Kit" is back for your at-home Valentine's Day, and this year it's packing more Sliders, sweets and savings

The Love Kit features a variety of 20 Sliders, pickles, dessert and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love knows no bounds when White Castle, the innovator of The Original Slider® and renowned consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand, is serving the nation's desire to celebrate Valentine's Day with a uniquely steamy twist. The super-popular "Love Kit" is back, baby. This year, the Love Kit is bigger, better, bolder and lovely-er!

For 34 years, White Castle has transformed its restaurants on Valentine's Day into Love Castles, featuring special décor, hostess seating and tableside service. White Castle, which has sold its sells its Sliders in grocery and convenient stores nationwide for nearly four decades, expanded the tradition in 2024 with the Love Kit, a special Valentine's Day-themed meal that brings the tastes, aromas and experience of eating in a White Castle to Cravers unable to secure a reservation or drive to one of the 300-plus participating Castles.

"The Love Kit is White Castle's way to meet lovers, and lovers of the Crave, wherever they may reside on Valentine's Day," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Whether you live two blocks or 2,000 miles away from a Castle, the Love Kit lets you celebrate Valentine's Day with family or friends, or a steamy evening with a loved one without leaving the comfort of your home."

What's in the "Kit"?

The one-of-a-kind Love Kit is beefier in 2025, featuring 20 mouth-watering Sliders (they arrive frozen). The Love Kit is designed to serve up to five people. And this year's version is also packed with more variety to surprise that special someone or enjoy as part of a fun night in with family.

8 Classic Cheese Sliders (four 2 packs) – The result of topping perfection with a slice of tasty, melty American cheese.

(four 2 packs) – The result of topping perfection with a slice of tasty, melty American cheese. 6 Original Sliders (three 2 packs) - There can only be one original, and this is it! Made with 100% beef and grilled to perfection on a bed of onions.

(three 2 packs) - There can only be one original, and this is it! Made with 100% beef and grilled to perfection on a bed of onions. 6 Jalapeño Cheese Sliders (three 2 packs) – For those looking to spice things up on Valentine's Day.

(three 2 packs) – For those looking to spice things up on Valentine's Day. 1 Pouch with pickles (7oz.) – To top the Sliders just like they're prepared in Castles.

(7oz.) – To top the Sliders just like they're prepared in Castles. 10 Strawberry Cheesecake Desserts-on-a-Stick – Can't have Valentine's Day without a little sweetness!

– Can't have Valentine's Day without a little sweetness! VIP Coupons – Redeemable for up to 12 Sliders from your local freezer aisle when the Crave strikes again!

"We were told to 'think outside of the box,' and the team did a masterful job filling this box with tasty and enticing menu items," said Richardson. "Because Sliders in the freezer aisle are the same you'll find at Castles, Cravers who can't drive to a Castle on Valentine's Day can still experience a lovely evening with their favorite people and food without any stress. And one might say the addition of dessert in this year's kit sweetens the experience!"

A limited quantity of the White Castle Love Kit is available. Priced at $99 (shipping included), they are available to purchase only on White Castle's online store, HouseOfCrave.com.

Local Love Castles are accepting reservations

The tradition of transforming White Castle into an atmosphere full of fun, love and affordability is now in its 34th year. Since 1991, White Castle has been treating guests on Feb. 14 to a fine dining experience, without the costs associated with white table establishments. Cravers can find their closest participating Castle by visiting OpenTable and searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle.

Special Offers

All customers are welcome to join White Castle's free customer loyalty program, CRAVER NATION REWARDS™, and get access to even more discounts and freebies on Valentine's Day:

BOGO free dessert on-a-stick on Feb. 14 (limit 1)

(limit 1) BOGO French Toast Sliders (limit 1), now through April 20

BOGO Breakfast Sliders (limit 1 a week), Feb. 1-28

Bonus Quest: Order on Valentine's Day and earn a BOGO Free Combo Reward

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS™ loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle