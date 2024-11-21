White Castle's Six Slider-Based Stuffing Recipes Enhance Thanksgiving Menus

The popular Thanksgiving side dish can be made with Sliders sold in White Castle restaurants or available in grocery stores nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What's Thanksgiving dinner without stuffing? Better yet, what's Thanksgiving dinner without stuffing made from White Castle Sliders?

Since White Castle released its first Slider-based stuffing recipe in 1991, families across the U.S. have been incorporating this savory side dish — or one of its five variations — into their annual Thanksgiving menus.

For many people, Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without one of White Castle's savory stuffing recipes.

Knowing that its Slider-based stuffing has become such an important and beloved part of so many Thanksgiving dinners, White Castle is pleased to make all six recipes available again. They're all easy to prepare and packed with flavor, and they can be made with fresh Sliders purchased at a White Castle restaurant or with frozen Sliders available in retail stores nationwide.

"Thanksgiving is all about creating memorable moments with loved ones over a fantastic meal," says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "For over 30 years, White Castle has been proud to be a part of those traditions. Our stuffing recipes are the perfect way to add a touch of White Castle magic to any holiday meal."

In recognition of National Stuffing Day, White Castle is offering $2 off 10 Sliders today through Saturday, Nov. 23. The coupon is available on White Castle's website.

Here is a list of White Castle's six delicious stuffing recipes.

Original Slider Stuffing — This is the classic recipe that started it all and set a new standard on how Thanksgiving Day stuffing should be prepared. The recipe was first introduced in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders.





Impossible Slider Stuffing — White Castle introduced this non-meat version in 2019, swapping the Original Slider with the plant-based Impossible Slider and giving vegetarians another reason to celebrate.





Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing — As its name implies, this variation, introduced in 2021, uses White Castle's spicy Jalapeño Cheese Slider as the main ingredient. The recipe also includes pieces of crispy bacon, diced jalapeño peppers, celery, cilantro, cumin and shredded pepper jack cheese, all coming together to create a one-of-a-kind flavor.





Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing — This flavorful blend of southwestern ingredients, also introduced in 2021, takes the heat to the next level by adding extra jalapeño and poblano peppers while still highlighting the traditional stuffing flavors people know and love.





Slider Stuffin' Muffins — These bite-sized pieces of pure deliciousness joined the stuffing lineup in 2022. They're packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders — and baked in muffin tins to create individual-size servings.





These bite-sized pieces of pure deliciousness joined the stuffing lineup in 2022. They're packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders — and baked in muffin tins to create individual-size servings. Fat Joe's Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing — The newest addition to White Castle's stuffing lineup is a version created in 2023 by rapper and Craver Hall of Famer Fat Joe. It features sauteed celery, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, shredded pepper jack cheese and Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, with a guest appearance from Sazón, a blend of spices popular in Puerto Rican, Dominican and Mexican cuisines.

White Castle Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a White Castle restaurant or a local retail or grocery store) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

