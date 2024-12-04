White Claw® and Cultural Icon Brittany Broski Unveil Bold Initiative to Help You Connect with Friends by Any Means Necessary This Holiday Season

White Claw launches Home for a CLAW™ holiday contest to make sure nothing stands between you and a CLAW™ with friends

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a whirlwind of deadlines, family obligations, shopping, and impossible to-do lists. What most people (58%) really want is to spend more time with friends during the holidays, according to a new White Claw® survey of U.S. adults, but nearly half (48%) feel too bogged down by packed schedules to make it happen.

So, this year, White Claw® and cultural and social media icon Brittany Broski are taking extreme measures helping five lucky fans refresh social connections by any means necessary.

White Claw and Brittany Broski connect friends this holiday season with Home for a CLAW™

Home for a CLAW™ gives you the chance to win an ultra-fast travel experience via helicopter, jet, boat, and more, so you can make time to get together and enjoy White Claw with the friends that matter most. To kick off the campaign, White Claw is partnering with notoriously busy social star Brittany Broski, who knows the value of making time for friends amid a hectic schedule. Together, Brittany and White Claw created a video showing just how far they're willing to go to connect you with friends this season. Check it out on Brittany's Instagram , as well as White Claw Instagram and YouTube .

How to enter: Visit www.whiteclaw.com/holiday and share why you want to connect with friends this holiday season for a chance to win a premium, ultra-fast travel experience worth up to $10,000.* Now, there's nothing standing between you and getting together with friends for a White Claw. See official rules at www.whiteclaw.com/holiday . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. 21+ only. Contest ends 12/17/2024.

"White Claw is all about connecting you with friends so during the busiest season of the year, we're making it happen by any means necessary," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, White Claw. "Whether it involves an unforgettable helicopter ride through the skies or whisking across the water by boat, we're here to help you make time to connect with friends and Grab Life By The Claw™ with the help of Brittany Broski, of course."

"Some of my best memories are filled with laughter, friends and sipping on refreshing White Claw," said Brittany Broski. "That's why I'm obsessed with the Home for a Claw initiative. We've all been there – trying to juggle five holiday parties, countless deadlines, and somehow squeeze in quality time with friends. White Claw believes there's always time for friends, even if we have to get you together via helicopter."

Home for a CLAW™ Survey Findings

To gain insight into what's keeping us from connecting with friends around the holidays, White Claw surveyed U.S. adults 21+ to get to the core of the issue, and uncovered some surprising results:

Gen Z and Millennials are the Busiest During the Holidays A vast majority (81%) of U.S. adults feel busy during the holiday season. Gen Z (89%) and Millennials (89%) are significantly more likely than Gen X (81%) and Boomers (71%) to report feeling busy during the holidays.



We Crave More Holiday Time Together with Friends Roughly half of U.S. adults (48%) say they don't have enough time during the holidays to catch up with friends they don't see as often. 58% of U.S. adults say that they would like more time during the holidays to spend with friends, either in general or catching up.



Holiday Obligations Leave Little Time for Friends, Especially for Gen Z Nearly half (45%) of U.S. adults feel that holiday obligations take at least a fair amount of time away from the things they would rather be doing. Gen Z (67%) is significantly more likely than Millennials (60%), Gen X (42%), and Boomers (26%) to feel like holiday obligations take at least a fair amount of time away from preferred activities.





White Claw Home for a CLAW™

Home for a CLAW™ is an extension of the White Claw Grab Life By The Claw™ initiative announced earlier this year. The platform and campaign encourage White Claw fans to embrace spontaneity and inspire experiences together, urging everyone to seize opportunities for real meaningful social connections. The U.S. campaign is live now across multiple channels.

To learn more, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram, or visit whiteclaw.com .

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 18 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @WhiteClaw for more information.

Please Drink Responsibly. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works and White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

ABOUT BRITTANY BROSKI

Brittany Broski took the internet by storm with her wit and charm in 2019 and has amassed a following of nearly 15 million across social media. Since then, Brittany made the 2022 Forbes 30 under 30 list, was named as one of Fast Company 's "Most Forward-Thinking People in the Creator Economy," appeared in Super Bowl commercials and much more. Brittany currently hosts her own podcast "The Broski Report," which debuted in the top 5 of all podcasts on Apple and Spotify when it premiered in May 2023. Earlier this year, Brittany launched her talk show " Royal Court " on her YouTube channel and has featured guests including Daisy Edgar Jones , Charli XCX , Cole Sprouse , and more.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,461 adults ages 21+. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th - 6th November 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 21+).

*MSG & DATA RATES MAY APPLY WHEN SCANNING QR CODE®. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be legal resident of (5O) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older and join WHITE CLAW "Shore Club." Void wherever prohibited by law. Contest begins at 12:00:01 am ET 12/4/24 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET 12/17/24. Content of entry must be original and cannot violate 3rd party rights. By entering, you transfer to Sponsor all rights in entry. Winners selected by judging. Prize must be claimed by 1/1/25 or prize will NOT be awarded. Winner must complete prize travel by 1/10/25. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize descriptions/additional prize restrictions and ARV, visit https://www.whiteclaw.com/holiday. See https://www.whiteclaw.com/privacy (including Section 14 Notice of Financial Incentive) regarding WHITE CLAW "Shore Club". Alcohol beverages are not part of any prize. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago, IL. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. HARD SELTZER WITH FLAVORS. All Registered Trademarks, used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Nutritional information available at whiteclaw.com.

SOURCE White Claw