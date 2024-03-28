WHITE GLOVE AND TOUCHFUSE NAME SEASONED MARKETING EXECUTIVE DEREK JANIS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

TROY, Mich., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named Derek Janis as Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic move follows the recent appointment of a Chief Sales Officer and the integration with TouchFuse.

Derek Janis, CMO of White Glove & TouchFuse

Janis brings a wealth of executive marketing leadership experience to his new role, a career in which his entrepreneurial spirit and a deep understanding of customer needs have led to the success of various innovation startups at General Motors, including ventures in car sharing, electric bikes, commercial EVs and software. Notably, he played a pivotal role in transforming Cadillac's performance marketing and media strategies during his tenure.

"Derek's grasp of the nuanced blend of creativity and data-driven methodologies in crafting powerful marketing strategies will be instrumental in propelling our growth strategy," said Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove. "We anticipate his expertise will amplify our industry presence and broaden our market penetration."

With a sharp focus on lead generation and brand enhancement, Derek's immediate objectives include spearheading the brand evolution of the newly merged entity. Leveraging his profound expertise in performance marketing, brand strategy and marketing automation, Janis aims to enhance the organization's B2B marketing capabilities and extend its reach to a broader spectrum of financial professionals.

"I am excited to jump into this role at such a pivotal time," said Janis. "The strategic fusion of White Glove and TouchFuse presents financial professionals with an optimized, end-to-end marketing solution — empowering them not only to attract leads but also to convert and retain them effectively."

The combined entity now stands as the largest, full-service advisor marketing company — proudly serving thousands of financial professionals nationwide. Through its comprehensive suite of services, the organization facilitates impactful connections with highly engaged prospects, cementing its position as the go-to solution for advisors seeking effective lead generation and nurturing strategies.

About White Glove

Based in Troy, MI, and founded in 2015, White Glove is an advisor-built marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — build meaningful relationships with clients. For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

About TouchFuse

Founded in 1986 and based in Tampa, FL, TouchFuse offers a comprehensive technology platform that allows financial advisors nationwide to manage the full spectrum of their marketing campaigns, from identifying prospects and delivering campaigns to managing communication and analyzing data. It delivers solutions through three businesses: LeadJig, Prospectix and Acquire Direct. For more information, please visit http://touchfuse.com/ .

