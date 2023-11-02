WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS CORPORATE FINANCE LEADER MARK CANOY AS CFO

TROY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named Mark Canoy as Chief Financial Officer.

With a diverse sector background and over a decade of financial experience, Canoy brings a pragmatic approach to challenging the status quo and is poised to strategically shape and lead White Glove's growth trajectory.

Mark Canoy, Chief Financial Officer at White Glove

White Glove Co-Founder Mike Thurman remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our executive team as we continue to fortify our leadership roles. We recently named Greg Bogich as CEO, and we believe together with Mark, we have two strong, seasoned leaders who will help execute White Glove's next growth phase."

Canoy was previously Chief Financial Officer at WRS, a renowned durable medical equipment distributor based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His professional experience also includes tenure at Ernest & Young in public accounting, specializing in transaction advisory and assurance services across diverse industries.

"The co-founders have built an incredible organization, driven by a collective passion for empowering financial advisors to achieve their growth objectives and advancing financial literacy on a national scale," stated Canoy. "I am eager to contribute to the ongoing value creation for all stakeholders and collaborate with the leadership team as we steer the organization into a new era of success."

To learn about White Glove's turnkey marketing solutions, visit www.whiteglove.com.

About White Glove

White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

