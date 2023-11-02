WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS CORPORATE FINANCE LEADER MARK CANOY AS CFO

News provided by

White Glove

02 Nov, 2023, 10:04 ET

TROY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named Mark Canoy as Chief Financial Officer.

With a diverse sector background and over a decade of financial experience, Canoy brings a pragmatic approach to challenging the status quo and is poised to strategically shape and lead White Glove's growth trajectory.

Continue Reading
Mark Canoy, Chief Financial Officer at White Glove
Mark Canoy, Chief Financial Officer at White Glove

White Glove Co-Founder Mike Thurman remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our executive team as we continue to fortify our leadership roles. We recently named Greg Bogich as CEO, and we believe together with Mark, we have two strong, seasoned leaders who will help execute White Glove's next growth phase."

Canoy was previously Chief Financial Officer at WRS, a renowned durable medical equipment distributor based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His professional experience also includes tenure at Ernest & Young in public accounting, specializing in transaction advisory and assurance services across diverse industries.

"The co-founders have built an incredible organization, driven by a collective passion for empowering financial advisors to achieve their growth objectives and advancing financial literacy on a national scale," stated Canoy. "I am eager to contribute to the ongoing value creation for all stakeholders and collaborate with the leadership team as we steer the organization into a new era of success."

To learn about White Glove's turnkey marketing solutions, visit www.whiteglove.com.

About White Glove
White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

Media Inquiries
Madison Mitchell
White Glove
[email protected]

SOURCE White Glove

Also from this source

WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS VISIONARY MARKETING LEADER GREG BOGICH AS CEO

WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS VISIONARY MARKETING LEADER GREG BOGICH AS CEO

White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of...
White Glove Welcomes Diana Cabrices as Chief Evangelist: Pioneering Advisor Marketing Excellence

White Glove Welcomes Diana Cabrices as Chief Evangelist: Pioneering Advisor Marketing Excellence

White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.