WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS JEFF BAJOREK AS NEW CHIEF SALES OFFICER

Company aims to fortify its executive leadership team post-merger with TouchFuse

TROY, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named Jeff Bajorek as Chief Sales Officer.

Jeff Bajorek, Chief Sales Officer at White Glove

Bajorek joins White Glove with a wealth of experience, having spent the past nine years as an independent sales consultant, trainer, and speaker, primarily assisting professional service firms. Prior to his consultancy work, he excelled as a top performer in the medical device industry, underscoring his commitment to results-driven performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team as Chief Sales Officer," said Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove. "His expertise and passion for sales excellence will play a pivotal role in driving our growth strategy forward as we continue to enhance our services and support for financial advisors."

This announcement comes on the heels of White Glove's strategic merger with TouchFuse, which includes the LeadJig, Prospectix and Acquire Direct businesses. The combined entity now stands as the largest, full-service, omni-channel marketing services company dedicated exclusively to financial professionals. As part of its post-merger strategy, White Glove aims to fortify its executive leadership team to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

Bajorek expressed his enthusiasm for joining White Glove, stating, "I am inspired by the exceptional talent within this team and their commitment to continuous learning and development. With the recent merger with TouchFuse and our expanded portfolio of services, we are poised to make a significant impact on the financial futures of hundreds of thousands of individuals."

The combined company remains committed to equipping financial advisors with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape while helping them empower consumers on their path toward financial independence. Jeff Bajorek's appointment as Chief Sales Officer underscores the company's dedication to driving sales excellence and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

About White Glove

Based in Troy, MI, and founded in 2015, White Glove is an advisor-built marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — build meaningful relationships with clients. For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

About TouchFuse

Founded in 1986 and based in Tampa, FL, TouchFuse offers a comprehensive technology platform that allows financial advisors nationwide to manage the full spectrum of their marketing campaigns, from identifying prospects and delivering campaigns to managing communication and analyzing data. It delivers solutions through three businesses: LeadJig, Prospectix and Acquire Direct. For more information, please visit http://touchfuse.com/.

Media Inquires

Madison Mitchell

White Glove

[email protected]

SOURCE White Glove