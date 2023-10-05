WHITE GLOVE APPOINTS VISIONARY MARKETING LEADER GREG BOGICH AS CEO

News provided by

White Glove

05 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

Company aims to enhance product operations and expand its reach through strategic hire

TROY, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named veteran business and marketing leader Greg Bogich as its Chief Executive Officer.

Bogich possesses a history of driving profitable revenue and two decades of experience in traditional and digital media within the financial services, retail, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industries.

Continue Reading
Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove
Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove

Co-founder Dean Thurman remarked, "Greg's sharp marketing acumen and proven track record of leadership significantly bolster White Glove's strategic initiatives. His experience streamlining operational complexities and catalyzing growth across diverse industries underscores his unique qualifications to lead White Glove into a new era of success."

Bogich joined White Glove from Mspark, a B2C marketing firm, where he led the company as CEO. He previously worked for the firm as senior vice president of national accounts, where he led the organization through four years of unprecedented growth.

His career also includes tenure at Valassis Communications, now Vericast, where he held various executive-level positions.

"As the new CEO of White Glove, I am truly excited to be part of a company with a remarkable legacy of innovation." stated Bogich. "We have an exceptional team and are committed to supporting financial advisors and helping them empower consumers on their journey towards financial independence."

Since its inception in 2015, White Glove has organized over thirty thousand workshops, serving thousands of financial professionals nationwide and connecting them with highly engaged audiences to power their growth.

To learn more about White Glove's services, please visit www.whiteglove.com.

About White Glove
White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

Contact:
Maddie Mitchell
[email protected]

SOURCE White Glove

