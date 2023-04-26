WHITE GLOVE, INVESTWISE FINANCIAL, LLC. AND HAVEN COLLABORATE TO HOST FINANCIAL LITERACY EVENT

Financial education and professional guidance provided for survivors of intimate partner violence during Financial Literacy and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company, is partnering with HAVEN and InvestWise Financial, LLC., to provide survivors of intimate partner violence with free financial education and professional guidance in honor of Financial Literacy and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Financial abuse is a common form of intimate partner violence that often goes unrecognized, trapping victims in dangerous relationships. The National Network to End Domestic Violence reports that nearly 99% of intimate partner violence cases involve financial abuse. By providing actionable financial education, White Glove and InvestWise Financial, LLC., aim to empower individuals who have taken the brave step towards personal freedom.

At the financial literacy event, White Glove and InvestWise Financial, LLC., will offer a comprehensive financial education program, including one-on-one financial counseling sessions, covering essential topics such as saving and planning for the future, life insurance, debt management, retirement accounts and savings strategies.

"We are honored to partner with HAVEN to provide free financial education and resources to their clients and staff," said Dean Thurman, Co-Founder of White Glove and Senior Partner at InvestWise Financial, LLC. "Financial literacy is critical to achieving long-term stability and independence, and we are proud to be part of HAVEN's efforts to empower survivors of intimate partner violence."

HAVEN is taking a proactive approach to addressing financial abuse and promoting financial independence for survivors, but it is just one of the many ways the organization is supporting its clients. HAVEN also provides shelter, counseling, advocacy and educational programming to nearly 30,000 individuals each year.

"We are grateful to have White Glove and InvestWise Financial join us in this important effort," said Christine Kinal, CEO of HAVEN. "By providing survivors with financial education and resources, we are helping them remove barriers and build the foundation for a brighter future."

About White Glove

White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

About HAVEN

HAVEN is a nationally recognized nonprofit leader that provides programs to promote violence-free homes and communities and helps victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

About InvestWise Financial, LLC.

InvestWise Financial, LLC., is a financial planning and investment advisory firm that helps individuals and families build and protect their wealth through customized financial planning and investment strategies.

