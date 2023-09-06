White Glove Welcomes Diana Cabrices as Chief Evangelist: Pioneering Advisor Marketing Excellence

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced it has named wealthtech consultant Diana Cabrices as its Chief Evangelist. As an integrated member of the White Glove team, Cabrices' charge will be to continue building its brand in the wealth management industry and cementing its commitment to advancing advisors' marketing successes.

White Glove Chief Evangelist Diana Cabrices
As the founder of Diana Cabrices Consulting, Cabrices has established herself as a distinguished voice and B2B marketer within the wealthtech sector. Most recently, Cabrices served as Vice President of Enterprise Development at Snappy Kraken, an award-winning martech company. In her capacity as Chief Evangelist, Cabrices will be a prominent ambassador for White Glove, articulating the brand's value proposition and vision on webinars, at conferences, and via various customer engagement activities.

"Diana is a leader in the digital marketing space, and she will be instrumental in elevating White Glove's brand and reputation as a partner that helps financial advisors grow their practices," remarked Lara Galloway, White Glove's Senior Vice President of Channel Management. "We enthusiastically welcome her unmatched expertise and seasoned background into our fold."

Last week, Cabrices joined the White Glove team at their 8th annual Host University conference. While there, she spent quality time with several White Glove team members and opened the second day of the conference with a powerful presentation on advisor marketing titled "Building Trust To Convert High Net Worth Clients". Through similar endeavors, Cabrices will continue to educate the firm's advisors on how to best leverage White Glove's proven workshop system and new technology-enabled marketing service to nurture and engage their prospects and clients — completely run for the advisor by the company's marketing experts.

"I've always been captivated by White Glove's brand, product, team, and resilience in the market," Cabrices added. "To me, White Glove has always been synonymous with highly personalized service. The firm offers a true concierge approach to full-stack digital marketing, led by great people and backed by smart technology. I'm thrilled to step into this role, and to support advisors on their transformative marketing journey through White Glove's educational workshops and high-quality content."

To learn more about White Glove's turnkey marketing solutions, visit www.whiteglove.com/diana.

About White Glove
White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in digital seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients. For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

