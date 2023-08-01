WHITE GLOVE'S 8TH ANNUAL HOST UNIVERSITY CONFERENCE TO PROVIDE MARKETING AND CONVERSION STRATEGIES FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Two-Day Detroit-Based Event Focused on Peer-to-Peer Education

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a leading advisor marketing company specializing in turnkey client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced its annual Host University will feature more than 20 industry leaders providing need-to-know strategies on how to attract, connect and engage with potential clients.

Since its inception in 2016, White Glove's Host University has been a beacon of peer-to-peer education for financial advisors seeking to enhance their practices. This year's two-and-a-half-day event will be held August 27 to 29 at the Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan.

"Host University is the cornerstone of our education offerings as it provides an opportunity for financial advisors to acquire insights and strategies needed for long-term success and growth," said White Glove Co-Founder Mike Thurman. "The event will help participants learn how to leverage seminar and webinar marketing to adeptly convert potential clients into valuable high-net-worth partnerships."

With a diverse lineup of industry experts and practicing advisors, the conference will feature comprehensive sessions covering various topics such as estate planning, the future of financial services, crafting effective calls to action, optimizing follow-up strategies, hacks for converting prospects to clients, tactics to deepen client relationships, among others.

White Glove is honored to have the support of many esteemed sponsors for the 2023 conference, including Asset-Map, Clarity 2 Prosperity, The Maselli Group, NAIFA, Nitrogen Wealth, ProudMouth, ReminderMedia, Stonewood Financial and Wealthtender.

"The backing of these respected sponsors demonstrates the significance and impact of our Host University conference within the financial advisor community. Their support enables us to offer an exceptional event that delivers immense value to all attendees," stated Lara Galloway, SVP of Channel Management at White Glove.

