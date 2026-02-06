White Paper Connecting Rural Broadband Gaps to Organizational Wellness and Workforce Stability Published by the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

Research by Dr. Stella Smith draws on Career Institute® study to examine how digital access challenges affect rural workers and organizations.

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies today announced the publication of a new research white paper, "The Rural Digital Divide and Organizational Wellness," by Stella Smith, Ph.D. The paper analyzes how persistent disparities in digital access affect employee well-being, career development and organizational resilience in rural communities, and explores opportunities presented by the integration of AI technologies into rural economies.

Smith's research connects with broader workforce trends identified in the University of Phoenix Career Institute® G.R.O.W. Generating Rural Opportunities in the Workforce™ report, a national study conducted in partnership with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI). That study surveyed workers in rural and nonrural America to assess barriers related to technological infrastructure, career advancement and access to modern workforce opportunities — including disparities in broadband quality and digital tools that are critical to organizational performance and career mobility.

Smith's white paper shows how these digital limitations contribute to stress, limit remote work opportunities, restrict access to modern upskilling and reduce organizational agility. The research underscores that the digital divide is not only a technology gap but a workforce and wellness issue with measurable impacts on productivity and economic participation.

"When individuals lack reliable connectivity and accessible digital tools, it creates cascading effects for organizational health, from employee engagement and retention to access to training and long-term career resilience," said Smith. "Closing the rural digital divide supports workforce stability and stronger organizational wellness."

White paper highlights:

Evidence linking rural broadband limitations to reduced access to remote work and professional education;

Analysis of how digital access barriers affect organizational wellness indicators, including staff engagement and career progression;

Opportunities presented by AI integration and digital skill-building; and

Strategic recommendations for employers, community partners and policymakers to bridge gaps in digital access and support healthier work environments.

The white paper builds on findings from the G.R.O.W. report, which revealed significant outcomes such as rural workers reporting poorer quality internet and technology — and identifying these gaps as obstacles to career advancement and economic opportunity.

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix on the Career Institute® webpage and the Research Hub.

About the author

Smith is the associate university research chair for CEITR and an associate faculty member in the College of Doctoral Studies at the University of Phoenix whose work focuses on organizational wellness, access to opportunity and the implications of technological infrastructure on workforce outcomes. Her research integrates applied data with strategic insights to help leaders implement initiatives that strengthen employee well-being and organizational performance. Smith earned her doctorate in educational administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix