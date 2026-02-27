White Paper on Psychological Foundations of Autonomy and Burnout Published by the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

Research by Dr. Julie Overbey and Dr. Pamela Gordon examines how autonomy-driven leadership models can reduce workplace burnout and strengthen organizational performance

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new white paper, "Psychological Foundations of Autonomy and Burnout," authored by Julie A. Overbey, Ph.D., MSA, and Pamela Ann Gordon, Ph.D., both members of the University's Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Research (CLER). The paper explores how autonomy, self-determination theory and leadership practices influence employee burnout, engagement and long-term organizational sustainability.

Drawing on established psychological frameworks and current workplace research, the authors examine how perceived autonomy — defined as an employee's sense of control, agency and meaningful participation — directly affects motivation, resilience and job satisfaction. The paper provides evidence-based recommendations for leaders seeking to mitigate burnout and build healthier workplace cultures.

Key findings from the white paper include:

Autonomy as a protective factor: Employees who experience higher levels of autonomy report lower burnout and greater engagement.

Leadership influence: Management practices that emphasize trust, clarity and shared decision-making improve psychological safety.

Burnout drivers: Chronic workload imbalance, lack of voice and limited role control are consistent predictors of employee exhaustion.

Actionable strategies: Organizations can implement autonomy-supportive leadership behaviors to improve retention, morale and performance outcomes.

"Burnout is not simply an individual resilience issue — it is often a structural and leadership challenge," said Overbey. "When organizations design roles and policies that support autonomy, they strengthen both employee well-being and long-term performance."

Gordon added, "Leaders who understand the psychological foundations of motivation are better equipped to build cultures where employees feel valued, capable and engaged. Autonomy is not the absence of structure; it is the presence of meaningful participation."

The research contributes to broader national conversations about employee well-being, workforce retention and sustainable leadership practices. By connecting psychological theory with organizational application, the white paper positions autonomy as a measurable, strategic lever for improving workplace outcomes.

The full white paper is available through the University of Phoenix Research Hub.

About the authors

Julie A. Overbey, Ph.D., MSA, is staff faculty at University of Phoenix, working with doctoral students as a dissertation chair and teaching courses in leadership and management. Overbey earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University. She has over 20 years of experience in the commercial contract management field and currently works on a legal team at a large Information Technology company. Her research focuses on organizational leadership, employee engagement and applied psychological frameworks that support sustainable workplace practices.

Pamela Ann Gordon, Ph.D., is a staff doctoral instructor at University of Phoenix with almost 22 years of online teaching experience. Her research work examines leadership development, organizational behavior and systems that influence workforce resilience and performance. Gordon earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Northcentral University. She has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline, serving in corporate management and leadership positions.

