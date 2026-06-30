White Pine Capital® Small Cap Strategy Named to PSN Top Guns List in the US Core Universe for Q1 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and PURCELLVILLE, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pine Capital® announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2026.

White Pine Capital's Small Cap strategy ranked first in the PSN US Core Universe category out of 695 products and 268 firms for the one-year period ended first quarter 2026 (performance). Tim Madey, Chief Investment Officer and lead manager on the strategy, said, "We're excited for our clients and are pleased with our broad-based return attribution from portfolio companies focused on optical communications, semiconductors, aerospace, energy, industrial systems, and healthcare".

In addition, White Pine Capital had the top ranked returns for the quarter, one-year, three-year, and ten-year periods in the PSN Small Cap Core Universe ending first quarter 2026 (performance). The PSN Small Cap Core Universe is comprised of 151 products. The highly anticipated PSN Top Guns list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

White Pine Capital's Small Cap strategy has a 26-year track record and has been recognized as a PSN Top Gun award winner in fifteen quarterly periods since 2018. The firm's investment team includes Tim Madey, Mike Wallace, Charlie Bellows, and new team member Randy Scherago.

"Q1 2026 presented a dynamic market environment characterized by early uncertainty that intensified with geopolitical developments in late February, including military action in Iran, creating both challenges and opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by navigating the quarter's evolving landscape—from initial market hesitancy through the geopolitical shock and its ripple effects on energy markets—while positioning strategically amid persistent inflation concerns and shifting Fed expectations."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

About White Pine Capital®

With offices in Bloomington, Minnesota and Purcellville, Virginia, White Pine Capital is an independent registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2000. White Pine Capital is co-managed by the firm's President, Michael Wallace, CFA, and Chief Investment Officer, Timothy Madey, since 2022. Other Members (owners) of the LLC include Charles Bellows, Barbara Hardy, and Allison Little. White Pine Capital provides fee-based discretionary investment advisory services to high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 years of data including net and gross-of-fee returns. Zephyr's PSN produces the PSN Outlook eBook series provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here. Visit PSN online to learn more.

SOURCE White Pine Capital