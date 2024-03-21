White Tea Market size to grow by USD 200.81 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for natural and organic products boosts the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The white tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 200.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46%. The market is seeing a rise in demand for natural and organic products, especially in beverages. This premium tea, made from the freshest leaves and buds, is gaining popularity. Consumers now prioritize health, seeking products free from harmful chemicals. They want natural drinks without synthetic pesticides or toxins. The demand for unique flavors and sustainability is driving this growth. Natural and organic teas are expected to flourish due to these factors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Tea Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 200.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK

The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 58%. The demand for premium products in the region is rapidly increasing due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, and awareness for health and wellness among the people. Another factor that is driving the market is the growing popularity of the Internet and the increasing trend of online shopping. For instance, the growing presence of third-party online suppliers such as Amazon.com Inc (Amazon). Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The conventional segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the white tea market during the forecast period. This is the traditional process in which synthetic chemicals or artificial additives are not used. Furthermore, white tea is frequently viewed as more efficient and open than specialty teas and may engage buyers looking for a hassle-free, genuine tea-drinking experience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The increasing use of novel techniques for product development is a major trend in the market.

The availability of low-cost synthetic alternatives is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Analyst Review

The global white tea market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, fueled by its exceptional health benefits, delicate flavors, and increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of conventional products. With its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, white tea has emerged as a cornerstone in promoting overall wellness, combating cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, and even cancer prevention.

A recent report published by the prestigious Cancer Prevention Research Journal underscored the efficacy of white tea in inhibiting the growth of lung cancer cells, further propelling its popularity among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, studies have indicated its potential in alleviating anxiety, boosting energy levels, and enhancing the immune system.

The allure of white tea lies not only in its health benefits but also in its subtle, mild, and delicate flavors. Connoisseurs delight in its fruity and floral notes, reminiscent of melon, grassy fields, peach orchards, apricot gardens, and hints of vanilla and honey, with undertones of refreshing herbs, chocolate, and zesty citrus.

Major players in the cosmetics and toiletries industry such as Korres Natural Products, Giovanni Cosmetics, and Kiss My Face have incorporated white tea extracts into their skincare products, harnessing its antioxidant content to combat free radicals and oxidative stress, while Marriott International, Inc., has introduced white tea-infused candles, room fresheners, and oil diffusers to create a serene ambiance.

The market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards organic and natural products, with companies like Plum Goodness and KUSMI TEA leading the charge through online distribution channels and private label brands. Collaborations with industry giants like Unilever and strategic partnerships with Changsha Botaniex Inc., Carrubba Inc., and Wollenhaupt are further bolstering the market's growth trajectory.

According to industry experts at Digicommerce Solutions LLP, the global white tea market is poised to witness substantial revenue growth, with an estimated 15% free customization scope, covering diverse applications across beverages, skincare, and even antiperspirants like Dove Go Fresh apple and white tea, offering consumers 48 hours of sweat protection.

With meticulous estimation based on historical data and comprehensive market representation, the report scope encompasses various segments, regions, and countries, providing invaluable insights for stakeholders and analysts alike. As disposable incomes rise, especially in emerging economies, the demand for premium white tea products is expected to soar during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The global white tea market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by its abundant flavonoids, boasting both antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Renowned for its potential to bolster the immune system and combat cardiovascular diseases, white tea stands as a versatile remedy in the pharmaceuticals industry. Recent studies indicate its efficacy against oral bacteria, a promising development for dental health. Furthermore, white tea's role in combating obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases has garnered significant attention, offering hope for those seeking weight loss and improved overall health. As consumers prioritize wellness, the white tea market is poised for continued growth, promising a refreshing blend of taste and health benefits.

